Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Authorized Member Decision Date 03.11.2022 Issue Limit 50,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Board Application Date 12.12.2022

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Nov. 03, 2022, our application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000.- (Fifty Billion Turkish Lira) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

