|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.11.2026 17:34:43
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions
DATE: November 27, 2026
Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a total nominal value of TL 3,007,505 on Borsa Istanbul on November 27, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 134.00 to TL 139.30 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 137.2123 per share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 412,666,714.60 and the repurchased shares represent 0.0716% of our Bank's share capital.
As of 27 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 34,900,312 representing 0.8310% of the Company's share capital.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|451085
|EQS News ID:
|2443662
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Lindt & Sprüngli - Eine bitter-süsse Versuchung
Der Schoggi-Konzern steckt in der Krise, Investoren pochen auf einen Neuanfang. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Monate könnte die Spekulation auf nachhaltige Veränderungen an der Konzernspitze bei dem gebeutelten Mid Cap für Fantasie sorgen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
17:34
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
16:54
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
08:52
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
|13.08.26
|Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
|07.08.26
|Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
|08.07.26
|Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI fester -- DAX legt zu -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen im verkürzten Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich deutlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.