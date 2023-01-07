SMI 11'145 0.8%  SPI 14'276 0.7%  Dow 33'631 2.1%  DAX 14'610 1.2%  Euro 0.9877 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'018 1.5%  Gold 1'866 1.7%  Bitcoin 15'740 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9281 0.0%  Öl 78.5 -0.5% 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.46 USD 7.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

07-Jan-2023 / 07:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of  Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

 

 

DATE: January 06, 2023

 

The thirteenth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 2,9906 .
 

Board Decision Date

30.07.2019

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

7,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bond

Maturity Date

07.10.2029

Maturity (Day)

3651

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSGRANE2915

Starting Date of Sale

03.10.2019

Ending Date of Sale

08.10.2019

Maturity Starting Date

09.10.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

252,880,000

Coupon Number

40

Redemption Date

07.10.2029

Payment Date

08.10.2029

 

Was The Payment Made?                                                           No

No

 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was The Payment Made?

1

07.01.2020

06.01.2020

07.01.2020

3,7162 

15,0714 

15,94 

9,397,526.56 

 

Yes 

2

07.04.2020

06.04.2020

07.04.2020

 3,0351

12,1737 

12,74 

7.675.160,88 

 

Yes 

3

07.07.2020

06.07.2020

07.07.2020

 2,4533

9,84 

10,21 

6.203.905,04 

 

Yes 

4

07.10.2020

06.10.2020

07.10.2020

2.8171 

 11,1766

11,60 

7.123.882,48 

 

Yes 

5

07.01.2021

06.01.2021

07.01.2021

4,1584 

 16,4981

17,42 

10,515,761.92 

 

Yes 

6

07.04.2021

06.04.2021

07.04.2021

4,7231 

 19,1548

20,58 

1,943,775,28 

 

Yes 

7

07.07.2021

06.07.2021

07.07.2021

5,1822 

20,7856 

22,46 

13,104,747,36 

 

Yes 

8

07.10.2021

06.10.2021

07.10.2021

 5,1929

20,6023 

22,05 

13,131,805.52 

 

Yes 

9

07.01.2022

06.01.2022

07.01.2022

4,4217 

 17,5425

18,59 

11,181,594.96 

 

Yes 

10

07.04.2022

06.04.2022

07.04.2022

3,8754 

 15,7167

16,67 

 9,800,111.52

 

Yes 

11

07.07.2022

06.07.2022

07.07.2022

 3,9138

15,6982 

16,65 

 9,897,217.43

 

Yes 

12

07.10.2022

06.10.2022

07.10.2022

 3,7918

15,0437 

15,81 

9,588,703.84 

 

Yes 

13

07.01.2023

06.01.2023

09.01.2023

2,9906 

 11,8648

12,34 

 

 

 

14

07.04.2023

06.04.2023

07.04.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

07.07.2023

06.07.2023

07.07.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

07.10.2023

06.10.2023

09.10.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

17

07.01.2024

05.01.2024

08.01.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

07.04.2024

05.04.2024

08.04.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

07.07.2024

05.07.2024

08.07.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

07.10.2024

04.10.2024

07.10.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

07.01.2025

06.01.2025

07.01.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

07.04.2025

04.04.2025

07.04.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

07.07.2025

04.07.2025

07.07.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

07.10.2025

06.10.2025

07.10.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

07.01.2026

06.01.2026

07.01.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

07.04.2026

06.04.2026

07.04.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

27

07.07.2026

06.07.2026

07.07.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

28

07.10.2026

06.10.2026

07.10.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

07.01.2027

06.01.2027

07.01.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

07.04.2027

06.04.2027

07.04.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

07.07.2027

06.07.2027

07.07.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

07.10.2027

06.10.2027

07.10.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

07.01.2028

06.01.2028

07.01.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

34

07.04.2028

06.04.2028

07.04.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

07.07.2028

06.07.2028

07.07.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

36

07.10.2028

06.10.2028

09.10.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

37

07.01.2029

05.01.2029

08.01.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

07.04.2029

06.04.2029

09.04.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

07.07.2029

06.07.2029

09.07.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

40

07.10.2029

05.10.2029

08.10.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

07.10.2029

05.10.2029

08.10.2029

 

 

 

252,880,000

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 214076
EQS News ID: 1529783

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529783&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten

<