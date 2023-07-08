|
08.07.2023 14:24:03
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: July 7, 2023
The fifteenth coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is done on 07.07.2023.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|256356
|EQS News ID:
|1675643
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
14:24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
07.07.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
22.06.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Local Mortgage-Covered Bond CMB Application (EQS Group)
|
22.06.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application (EQS Group)
|
22.06.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mortgage-Covered Bond CMB Application (EQS Group)
|
02.06.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement (EQS Group)
|
02.06.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit (EQS Group)
|
31.05.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag leicht nach. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwach verlaufenen Woche höher. An der Wall Street ging es letztlich doch gen Süden. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}