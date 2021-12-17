Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: December 17, 2021

The second coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 738,210,000 with a maturity of 180 days with two months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 17.12.2021.



Board Decision Date 05.11.2020 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 15.02.2022 Maturity (Day) 180 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN22228 Starting Date of Sale 18.08.2021 Ending Date of Sale 18.08.2021 Maturity Starting Date 19.08.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 738,210,000 Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 15.02.2022 Payment Date 15.02.2022 Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Date Record Date Payment Date Interest Rate (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was The Payment Made? 1 18.10.2021 15.10.2021 18.10.2021 3,1464 23,227,039.44 Yes 2 17.12.2021 16.12.2021 17.12.2021 2,7086 19,995,156.06 Yes 3 15.02.2022 14.02.2022 15.02.2022 Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount 15.02.2022 14.02.2022 15.02.2022 738,210,000

Garanti BBVA

