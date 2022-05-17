Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Change in Top Management

DATE: May 17, 2022

Mrs. Ebru Edin currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Corporate Investment Banking and Global Markets has decided to leave her position as of June 1st. Mrs. Edins responsibilities will be assumed by Mr. Mahmut Akten currently in charge of Retail Banking.

The Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking will be assumed by Mrs. Ceren Acer Kezik who is currently the Director of Mass Banking Marketing Department .

In addition, there will be a new role of Executive Vice President in charge of Payment Systems will be established within the Top Management Organization Chart and Mr. Çar Süzer will assume this position.

The afore mentioned appointments will become effective following the completion of the necessary legal procedures which are expected to be completed by June 1, 2022.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

