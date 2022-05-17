Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
17.05.2022 17:38:33

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
0.89 USD -1.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management

17-May-2022 / 16:38 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Change in Top Management

 

 

DATE: May 17, 2022

 

Mrs. Ebru Edin currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Corporate Investment Banking and Global Markets has decided to leave her position as of June 1st.  Mrs. Edins responsibilities will be assumed by Mr. Mahmut Akten currently in charge of Retail Banking. 

The Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking will be assumed by Mrs. Ceren Acer Kezik who is currently the Director of Mass Banking Marketing Department .

In addition, there will be a new role of Executive Vice President in charge of Payment Systems will be established within the Top Management Organization Chart and Mr. Çar Süzer will assume this position. 

The afore mentioned appointments will become effective  following the completion of the necessary legal procedures which are expected to be completed by June 1, 2022.

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 162347
EQS News ID: 1354903

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

