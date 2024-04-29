Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’344 0.7%  SPI 15’136.0200 0.8%  Dow 38’240 0.4%  DAX 18’161 1.4%  Euro 1.0 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’007 1.4%  Gold 2’330 -0.3%  Bitcoin 56’729 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.1%  Öl 88.5 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Inficon1102994Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Lindt1057075Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Amazon präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Starbucks stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Nach Ablehnung von Antrag: VanEck-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldiger Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Overweight in neuer Analyse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.04.2024 08:48:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2024

finanzen.net zero Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.42 USD -1.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2024

29-Apr-2024 / 07:48 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2024

 

DATE: April 29, 2024

 

 

 

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2024 attached, both Turkish and English versions. 

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March  2024.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2024

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: QRF
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 318342
EQS News ID: 1891197

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891197&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:19 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte melden sich zurück
26.04.24 Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Julius Bär, Logitech, Straumann
26.04.24 Understanding the CME Liquidity Tool Methodology
26.04.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.04.24 Nestlé und US-BIP enttäuschen
26.04.24 BioNTech: Ein Rückblick und Ausblick in die Zukunft
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
25.04.24 Litecoin fällt zurück auf 80 Dollar – Fed-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’799.57 19.75 F1SSMU
Short 12’044.04 13.85 D3SSMU
Short 12’516.23 8.73 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’344.32 26.04.2024 17:31:30
Long 10’881.68 19.58 SSZMJU
Long 10’629.59 13.68 SSQMTU
Long 10’162.30 8.80 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Halving-Event: Bitcoin-Transaktionsgebühren brechen ein
Idorsia vor ungewisser Zukunft: So steht es um das Schweizer Biotech-Unternehmen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Idorsia erhält positive Empfehlung für EU-Zulassung von Blutdrucksenker
Ausblick: BYD öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
BYD, Geely, Mercedes, VW & Co: Chinesische Automarken überflügeln deutsche Rivalen
Nach Ablehnung von Antrag: VanEck-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldiger Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs
Morgan Stanley: Microsoft statt NVIDIA als Top-KI-Investment
UBS-Aktie: Anscheinend Klage in den USA wegen CS-AT1-Abschreiber
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit