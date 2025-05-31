Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.05.2025 14:50:56

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.82 USD -1.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

31-May-2025 / 13:50 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: May 30, 2025

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of May 30,2025 are given in the table below.

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGCZ.V

USDC3005250038.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03587

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,60

UDGDA.V

USDC3005250039.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03595

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,10

UDGDB.V

USDC3005250039.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03603

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGDC.V

USDC3005250040.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03611

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGDD.V

USDC3005250040.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03629

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGDE.V

USDC3005250041.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03637

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGDF.V

USDC3005250041.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03645

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGDG.V

USDC3005250042.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03652

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGDH.V

USDC3005250042.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03660

USDTRY

Call

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGSO.V

USDP3005250037.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03678

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGSP.V

USDP3005250038.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03686

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGSR.V

USDP3005250038.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03694

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGSS.V

USDP3005250039.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03702

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

0,00

UDGST.V

USDP3005250039.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03710

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

0,40

UDGSU.V

USDP3005250040.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03728

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

0,90

UDGSV.V

USDP3005250040.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03736

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

1,40

UDGSY.V

USDP3005250041.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03744

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

1,90

UDGSZ.V

USDP3005250041.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03751

USDTRY

Put

1

39,0978

2,40

EXGCU.V

EUUSXC3005250001.06TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03942

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

2,87

EXGCV.V

EUUSXC3005250001.07TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03959

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

2,47

EXGCY.V

EUUSXC3005250001.08TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03967

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

2,08

EXGCZ.V

EUUSXC3005250001.09TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03975

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

1,69

EXGDA.V

EUUSXC3005250001.10TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03983

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

1,30

EXGDB.V

EUUSXC3005250001.11TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03991

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

0,91

EXGDC.V

EUUSXC3005250001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04007

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

0,52

EXGDD.V

EUUSXC3005250001.13TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04015

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1333

0,13

EXGSV.V

EUUSXP3005250001.01TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04023

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGSY.V

EUUSXP3005250001.02TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04031

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGSZ.V

EUUSXP3005250001.03TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04049

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGTA.V

EUUSXP3005250001.04TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04056

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGTB.V

EUUSXP3005250001.05TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04064

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGTC.V

EUUSXP3005250001.06TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04072

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGTD.V

EUUSXP3005250001.07TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04080

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

EXGTE.V

EUUSXP3005250001.08TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04098

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1333

0,00

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on June 4, 2025.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 391237
EQS News ID: 2148490

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

