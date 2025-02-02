Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: January 31, 2025

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of January 31,2025 are given in the table below

Short Code Long Code Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGAR.V USDC3101250045.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGAS.V USDC3101250042.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGAT.V USDC3101250040.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGPR.V USDP3101250040.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 4,20 UDGPS.V USDP3101250038.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 2,20 UDGPT.V USDP3101250037.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 1,20 EXGAR.V EUUSXC3101250001.15TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGAS.V EUUSXC3101250001.13TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGAT.V EUUSXC3101250001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGPR.V EUUSXP3101250001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 2,91 EXGPS.V EUUSXP3101250001.10TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 2,19 EXGPT.V EUUSXP3101250001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 1,48 GUGAR.V GBUSXC3101250001.36TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Call 1 1,2421 0,00 GUGAS.V GBUSXC3101250001.34TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Call 1 1,2421 0,00 GUGAT.V GBUSXC3101250001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Call 1 1,2421 0,00 GUGPR.V GBUSXP3101250001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Put 1 1,2421 2,43 GUGPS.V GBUSXP3101250001.28TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Put 1 1,2421 1,36 GUGPT.V GBUSXP3101250001.26TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Put 1 1,2421 0,64 UDGAU.V USDC3101250035.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,80 UDGAV.V USDC3101250035.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,30 UDGAY.V USDC3101250036.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGAZ.V USDC3101250036.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBA.V USDC3101250037.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBB.V USDC3101250037.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBC.V USDC3101250038.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBD.V USDC3101250038.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBE.V USDC3101250039.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBF.V USDC3101250039.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBG.V USDC3101250040.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBH.V USDC3101250041.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGBI.V USDC3101250041.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGPU.V USDP3101250034.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGPV.V USDP3101250034.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGPY.V USDP3101250035.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGPZ.V USDP3101250035.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 0,00 UDGRA.V USDP3101250036.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 0,20 UDGRB.V USDP3101250036.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 0,70 UDGRC.V USDP3101250037.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 1,70 UDGRD.V USDP3101250038.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 2,70 UDGRE.V USDP3101250039.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 3,20 UDGRF.V USDP3101250039.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,7952 3,70 EXGAU.V EUUSXC3101250001.00TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 1,39 EXGAV.V EUUSXC3101250001.01TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 1,03 EXGAY.V EUUSXC3101250001.02TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,67 EXGAZ.V EUUSXC3101250001.03TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,31 EXGBA.V EUUSXC3101250001.04TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBB.V EUUSXC3101250001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBC.V EUUSXC3101250001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBD.V EUUSXC3101250001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBE.V EUUSXC3101250001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBF.V EUUSXC3101250001.09TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBG.V EUUSXC3101250001.10TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBH.V EUUSXC3101250001.11TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGBK.V EUUSXC3101250001.14TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGPU.V EUUSXP3101250001.00TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGPV.V EUUSXP3101250001.01TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGPY.V EUUSXP3101250001.02TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGPZ.V EUUSXP3101250001.03TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,00 EXGRA.V EUUSXP3101250001.04TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,05 EXGRB.V EUUSXP3101250001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,40 EXGRC.V EUUSXP3101250001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 0,76 EXGRD.V EUUSXP3101250001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 1,12 EXGRF.V EUUSXP3101250001.09TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 1,84 EXGRH.V EUUSXP3101250001.11TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 2,55 EXGRJ.V EUUSXP3101250001.13TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 3,27 EXGRK.V EUUSXP3101250001.14TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0387 3,63

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on February 5, 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

