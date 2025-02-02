Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

02-Feb-2025 / 15:25 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: January 31, 2025

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of January 31,2025 are given in the table below

 

 

Short Code

Long Code

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGAR.V

USDC3101250045.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGAS.V

USDC3101250042.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGAT.V

USDC3101250040.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGPR.V

USDP3101250040.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

4,20

UDGPS.V

USDP3101250038.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

2,20

UDGPT.V

USDP3101250037.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

1,20

EXGAR.V

EUUSXC3101250001.15TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGAS.V

EUUSXC3101250001.13TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGAT.V

EUUSXC3101250001.12TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGPR.V

EUUSXP3101250001.12TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

2,91

EXGPS.V

EUUSXP3101250001.10TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

2,19

EXGPT.V

EUUSXP3101250001.08TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

1,48

GUGAR.V

GBUSXC3101250001.36TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Call

1

1,2421

0,00

GUGAS.V

GBUSXC3101250001.34TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Call

1

1,2421

0,00

GUGAT.V

GBUSXC3101250001.31TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Call

1

1,2421

0,00

GUGPR.V

GBUSXP3101250001.31TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Put

1

1,2421

2,43

GUGPS.V

GBUSXP3101250001.28TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Put

1

1,2421

1,36

GUGPT.V

GBUSXP3101250001.26TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Put

1

1,2421

0,64

UDGAU.V

USDC3101250035.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,80

UDGAV.V

USDC3101250035.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,30

UDGAY.V

USDC3101250036.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGAZ.V

USDC3101250036.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBA.V

USDC3101250037.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBB.V

USDC3101250037.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBC.V

USDC3101250038.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBD.V

USDC3101250038.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBE.V

USDC3101250039.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBF.V

USDC3101250039.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBG.V

USDC3101250040.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBH.V

USDC3101250041.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGBI.V

USDC3101250041.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGPU.V

USDP3101250034.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGPV.V

USDP3101250034.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGPY.V

USDP3101250035.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGPZ.V

USDP3101250035.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

0,00

UDGRA.V

USDP3101250036.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

0,20

UDGRB.V

USDP3101250036.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

0,70

UDGRC.V

USDP3101250037.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

1,70

UDGRD.V

USDP3101250038.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

2,70

UDGRE.V

USDP3101250039.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

3,20

UDGRF.V

USDP3101250039.50TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,7952

3,70

EXGAU.V

EUUSXC3101250001.00TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

1,39

EXGAV.V

EUUSXC3101250001.01TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

1,03

EXGAY.V

EUUSXC3101250001.02TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,67

EXGAZ.V

EUUSXC3101250001.03TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,31

EXGBA.V

EUUSXC3101250001.04TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBB.V

EUUSXC3101250001.05TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBC.V

EUUSXC3101250001.06TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBD.V

EUUSXC3101250001.07TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBE.V

EUUSXC3101250001.08TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBF.V

EUUSXC3101250001.09TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBG.V

EUUSXC3101250001.10TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBH.V

EUUSXC3101250001.11TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGBK.V

EUUSXC3101250001.14TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGPU.V

EUUSXP3101250001.00TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGPV.V

EUUSXP3101250001.01TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGPY.V

EUUSXP3101250001.02TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGPZ.V

EUUSXP3101250001.03TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,00

EXGRA.V

EUUSXP3101250001.04TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,05

EXGRB.V

EUUSXP3101250001.05TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,40

EXGRC.V

EUUSXP3101250001.06TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

0,76

EXGRD.V

EUUSXP3101250001.07TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

1,12

EXGRF.V

EUUSXP3101250001.09TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

1,84

EXGRH.V

EUUSXP3101250001.11TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

2,55

EXGRJ.V

EUUSXP3101250001.13TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

3,27

EXGRK.V

EUUSXP3101250001.14TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0387

3,63

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on February 5, 2025.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 374172
EQS News ID: 2079297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079297&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

