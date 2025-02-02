|
02.02.2025 16:25:21
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices
DATE: January 31, 2025
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of January 31,2025 are given in the table below
Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on February 5, 2025.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|374172
|EQS News ID:
|2079297
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
16:25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices (EQS Group)
|
29.01.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2025 (EQS Group)
|
29.01.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2024 (EQS Group)
|
22.01.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
02.01.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices (EQS Group)
|
28.12.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval (EQS Group)
|
24.12.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices (EQS Group)
|
23.12.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
DeepSeek: KI-Branche unter Druck – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
🚨🚨🚨 China schlägt Nvidia: Billig-KI schockt die Tech-Welt und lässt Aktien taumeln! 🤔
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über das kürzlich erschienene DeepSeek und welche Auswirkungen die künstliche Intelligenz diese Woche auf die Märkte hatte. Welche Hintergründe hat DeepSeek, wie sieht die langfristige Entwicklung in der Branche aus und warum ist Europa praktisch von der Entwicklung abgehängt?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|29.01.25
|Schroders: Podcast: Alles, was Sie über die Kreislaufwirtschaft wissen müssen, aber nicht zu fragen wagten
|28.01.25
|Schroders: Podcast: Was steht für 2025 an?
|27.01.25
|Schroders: Die zwei wichtigsten Risiken für Anleger
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit Minus ins Wochenende -- SMI und DAX fallen vor dem Wochenende letztlich zurück -- Tokio schliesst in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne vollständig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börse in Japan präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}