Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
02.01.2025 08:13:55

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.55 USD -1.39%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

02-Jan-2025 / 07:13 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: December 31, 2024

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of December 31,2024 are given in the table below.

 

Short Code

Long Code

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGAM.V

USDC3112240042.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,3121

0,00

UDGAN.V

USDC3112240040.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,3121

0,00

UDGAP.V

USDC3112240038.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Call

1

35,3121

0,00

UDGPM.V

USDP3112240038.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,3121

2,69

UDGPN.V

USDP3112240037.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,3121

1,69

UDGPP.V

USDP3112240036.00TGB0000001NA

USDTRY

Put

1

35,3121

0,69

EXGAM.V

EUUSXC3112240001.15TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0413

0,00

EXGAN.V

EUUSXC3112240001.13TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0413

0,00

EXGAP.V

EUUSXC3112240001.12TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Call

1

1,0413

0,00

EXGPM.V

EUUSXP3112240001.12TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0413

2,78

EXGPN.V

EUUSXP3112240001.10TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0413

2,07

EXGPP.V

EUUSXP3112240001.08TGB0000001NA

EURUSD

Put

1

1,0413

1,37

GUGAM.V

GBUSXC3112240001.36TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Call

1

1,2552

0,00

GUGAN.V

GBUSXC3112240001.34TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Call

1

1,2552

0,00

GUGAP.V

GBUSXC3112240001.31TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Call

1

1,2552

0,00

GUGPM.V

GBUSXP3112240001.31TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Put

1

1,2552

1,94

GUGPN.V

GBUSXP3112240001.28TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Put

1

1,2552

0,88

GUGPP.V

GBUSXP3112240001.26TGB0000001NA

GBPUSD

Put

1

1,2552

0,17

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on January 6, 2025.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 368020
EQS News ID: 2059987

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

