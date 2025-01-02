Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: December 31, 2024

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of December 31,2024 are given in the table below.

Short Code Long Code Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGAM.V USDC3112240042.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,3121 0,00 UDGAN.V USDC3112240040.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,3121 0,00 UDGAP.V USDC3112240038.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 35,3121 0,00 UDGPM.V USDP3112240038.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,3121 2,69 UDGPN.V USDP3112240037.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,3121 1,69 UDGPP.V USDP3112240036.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 35,3121 0,69 EXGAM.V EUUSXC3112240001.15TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0413 0,00 EXGAN.V EUUSXC3112240001.13TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0413 0,00 EXGAP.V EUUSXC3112240001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0413 0,00 EXGPM.V EUUSXP3112240001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0413 2,78 EXGPN.V EUUSXP3112240001.10TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0413 2,07 EXGPP.V EUUSXP3112240001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0413 1,37 GUGAM.V GBUSXC3112240001.36TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Call 1 1,2552 0,00 GUGAN.V GBUSXC3112240001.34TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Call 1 1,2552 0,00 GUGAP.V GBUSXC3112240001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Call 1 1,2552 0,00 GUGPM.V GBUSXP3112240001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Put 1 1,2552 1,94 GUGPN.V GBUSXP3112240001.28TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Put 1 1,2552 0,88 GUGPP.V GBUSXP3112240001.26TGB0000001NA GBPUSD Put 1 1,2552 0,17

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on January 6, 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352