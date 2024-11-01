Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’931 1.2%  SPI 15’879 1.1%  Dow 41’763 -0.9%  DAX 19’205 0.7%  Euro 0.9430 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’869 0.9%  Gold 2’753 0.3%  Bitcoin 60’768 0.2%  Dollar 0.8678 0.5%  Öl 74.3 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Mittag
Chevron-Aktie gewinnt: Chevron meldet höhere Gewinne als prognostiziert
Billionenschwere Einsparungen: Was ist dran an Trumps und Musks Finanzversprechen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger tiefrot im H1 - Restrukturierung drängt
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2024 12:46:52

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.05 USD -1.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

01-Nov-2024 / 11:46 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: October 31, 2024

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of October 31,2024 are given in the table below.

 

 

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on November 5,2024

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 356702
EQS News ID: 2021121

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021121&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:11 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle legen Verschnaufpause ein
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächer zum Monatsende
31.10.24 In U.S. Presidential Election Years, Look to Small-Cap and Value Stocks
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
31.10.24 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
31.10.24 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’376.21 19.17 BS3UJU
Short 12’602.20 13.98 YXSSMU
Short 13’104.87 8.77 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’932.62 01.11.2024 13:00:37
Long 11’409.70 19.97 UBSAJU
Long 11’123.08 13.51 SSSMAU
Long 10’623.71 8.64 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com