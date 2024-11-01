Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: October 31, 2024

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of October 31,2024 are given in the table below.

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on November 5,2024

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352