Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
01.10.2024 13:12:17

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.56 USD 1.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

01-Oct-2024 / 12:12 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

 

DATE: September 30, 2024

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of September 30,2024 are given in the table below

 

Short Code

 

Underlying  asset type

Warrant  type

 

Underlying  Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity  Price

Long Code

Multiplier

 

 

 

USDC3009240040.00TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

UDGAC.V

USDTRY

Call

1

341,518

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USDC3009240038.00TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

UDGAD.V

USDTRY

Call

1

341,518

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USDC3009240036.00TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

UDGAE.V

USDTRY

Call

1

341,518

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USDP3009240036.00TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

UDGPC.V

USDTRY

Put

1

341,518

1,85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USDP3009240035.00TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

UDGPD.V

USDTRY

Put

1

341,518

0,85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USDP3009240034.00TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

UDGPE.V

USDTRY

Put

1

341,518

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUUSXC3009240001.11TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

EXGAC.V

EURUSD

Call

1

11,187

0,30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUUSXC3009240001.10TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

EXGAD.V

EURUSD

Call

1

11,187

0,64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUUSXC3009240001.08TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

EXGAE.V

EURUSD

Call

1

11,187

1,32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUUSXP3009240001.08TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

EXGPC.V

EURUSD

Put

1

11,187

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUUSXP3009240001.06TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

EXGPD.V

EURUSD

Put

1

11,187

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUUSXP3009240001.05TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

EXGPE.V

EURUSD

Put

1

11,187

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBUSXC3009240001.31TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

GUGAC.V

GBPUSD

Call

1

13,401

1,03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBUSXC3009240001.30TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

GUGAD.V

GBPUSD

Call

1

13,401

1,37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBUSXC3009240001.28TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

GUGAE.V

GBPUSD

Call

1

13,401

2,05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBUSXP3009240001.28TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

GUGPC.V

GBPUSD

Put

1

13,401

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBUSXP3009240001.26TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

GUGPD.V

GBPUSD

Put

1

13,401

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBUSXP3009240001.25TGB0000001NA

 

 

 

 

 

GUGPE.V

GBPUSD

Put

1

13,401

0,00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on October 03,2024

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 350270
EQS News ID: 1999751

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999751&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

