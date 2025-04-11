|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
11.04.2025 13:24:29
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices
DATE: April 10, 2025
Brokerage House warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş and whose market making process will be held by Garanti Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler A.Ş, in total number of 680.000.000, will start trading on the Structured Products and Funds Market at Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. on 11.04.2025. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below.
The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session.
The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 02th of Apr. 2025.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|382433
|EQS News ID:
|2116452
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
