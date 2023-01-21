SMI 11'293 0.3%  SPI 14'501 0.4%  Dow 33'375 1.0%  DAX 15'034 0.8%  Euro 0.9990 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'120 0.6%  Gold 1'927 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'797 7.7%  Dollar 0.9201 0.0%  Öl 87.6 1.5% 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
21.01.2023 12:35:43

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.36 USD 5.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit

21-Jan-2023 / 11:35 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit

 

 

DATE: January 20, 2023

 

 

On its meeting held on January 12, 2023, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions, subject to market conditions, to arrange and sign the agreements and all other documents related to the bond or other borrowing instruments issuance transactions up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering.

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 217425
EQS News ID: 1540593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540593&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

