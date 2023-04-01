|
01.04.2023 15:52:31
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds
DATE: April 01, 2023
On its meeting held on March 30, 2023, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions with regard to mortgage covered bond ("MCB") issuance transaction, in one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
