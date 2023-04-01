Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds

DATE: April 01, 2023

On its meeting held on March 30, 2023, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions with regard to mortgage covered bond ("MCB") issuance transaction, in one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey.

