Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Investigation by the Competition Board

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement Regarding the Investigation by the Competition Board

DATE: September 21, 2026

Reference: Our public disclosure dated 24.02.2026.

With the related public disclosure, it was announced that our Bank had been notified that the Competition Board had resolved to initiate an investigation against our Bank in order to determine whether Article 4 of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition had been violated in the labor market and that the investigation process was ongoing.

Pursuant to the Competition Board's (“Board”) settlement decision numbered 26-19/601-237, upon the settlement terms determined by the Board and the settlement process conducted accordingly, the investigation will be finalised through the settlement procedure following our Bank’s payment of an administrative fine in the amount of 1.547.608.979,25 TL.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352