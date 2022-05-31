Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’599 -1.2%  SPI 14’919 -1.0%  Dow 33’123 -0.3%  DAX 14’388 -1.3%  Euro 1.0273 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’785 -1.5%  Gold 1’843 -0.7%  Bitcoin 30’681 1.0%  Dollar 0.9572 0.0%  Öl 123.4 1.4% 
1 Aktie gratis

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.05.2022 17:51:11

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
0.82 USD -5.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

31-May-2022 / 16:51 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

 

 

 

DATE: May 31, 2022

 

On 31.05.2022 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US $ 283.500.000 and 290.500.000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 30 financial institutions from 16 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as Sofr + 2.75% and Euribor + 2.10% respectively

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 165306
EQS News ID: 1365495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Endlich gebührenfrei traden? Geht jetzt auch noch ganz einfach!

Investieren Sie ab sofort ohne Gebühren in Aktien oder ETFs bei finanzen.net zero & sichern Sie sich dabei eine Gratis-Aktie – nur für kurze Zeit!
Jetzt informieren!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten