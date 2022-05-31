|
31.05.2022 17:51:11
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement
DATE: May 31, 2022
On 31.05.2022 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US $ 283.500.000 and 290.500.000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 30 financial institutions from 16 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as Sofr + 2.75% and Euribor + 2.10% respectively
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|
