Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DATE: May 31, 2022

On 31.05.2022 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US $ 283.500.000 and 290.500.000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 30 financial institutions from 16 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as Sofr + 2.75% and Euribor + 2.10% respectively

Garanti BBVA

