Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

DATE: September 30, 2024

JCR Eurasia Rating, has evaluated the consolidated structure of “Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.” (the “Bank”) in the highest investment level category, affirmed the Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at ‘AAA (tr)’ and the Short-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at ‘J1+ (tr)’ with ‘Stable’ outlooks on 30 September 2024. On the other hand, the Long-Term International Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Credit Ratings have been affirmed at ‘BBB-’ and ‘BBB’ respectively, with ‘Stable’ outlooks, positioned above the country ceiling. The Bank’s current ratings are as follows:

Current Rating Prior Long Term National AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook Short Term National J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook Foreign Currency Long Term International BBB- / Stable Outlook BBB- / Stable Outlook Local Currency Long Term International BBB / Stable Outlook BBB / Stable Outlook

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352