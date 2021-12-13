SMI 12’607 0.0%  SPI 16’109 0.1%  Dow 35’971 0.6%  DAX 15’724 0.6%  Euro 1.0429 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’219 0.5%  Gold 1’786 0.2%  Bitcoin 45’252 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9243 0.4%  Öl 75.5 0.4% 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
13.12.2021 09:49:01

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
0.85 USD -4.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

13-Dec-2021 / 08:49 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

 

 

DATE: December 13, 2021

 

Fitch Credit Ratings has revised the Outlook on Turkey's long term Issuer Default Ratings(IDRs) to "Negative" from "Stable" on December 2, 2021 and affirmed the IDRs at "BB-" rating. Following this revision, Fitch Ratings has also revised the Bank's long term local currency and foreign currency IDR outlooks to "Negative" from "Stable" on December 10, 2021. Bank's current ratings are as follows.

 

 

Current Ratings

Long Term FC IDR

B+ / Negative Outlook

Short Term FC IDR

B

Long Term TL IDR

BB- / Negative Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

Viability Rating

b+

Support

4

National Long Term Rating

AA(tur)

National Long Term Rating Outlook

Negative

Long term senior unsecured notes

B+

Short term senior unsecured notes

B

Subordinated notes

B

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 129775
EQS News ID: 1257056

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

