Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019
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14.07.2026 11:20:05
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement
DATE: July 13, 2026
The agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A.S.) which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, will be renewed as of 14.07.2026 and will be valid for the following year.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|436242
|EQS News ID:
|2365582
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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