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14.07.2026 11:20:05

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.72 USD -3.20%
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

14-Jul-2026 / 10:20 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

DATE: July 13, 2026

 

 

The agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A.S.) which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, will be renewed as of 14.07.2026  and will be valid for the following  year.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 436242
EQS News ID: 2365582

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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