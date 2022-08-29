|
29.08.2022 17:29:00
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement
DATE: August 29, 2022
The agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A..) which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, has been renewed as of 14.07.2022 and will be valid for the following year.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|
