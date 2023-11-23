Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
23.11.2023 10:46:10

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.60 USD -0.62%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

23-Nov-2023 / 09:46 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

 

 

DATE: November 22, 2023

 

 

 

Reference: Our Bank’s Public Disclosure dated 31/03/2023 and 21/06/2023

 

It was announced with our Bank’s public disclosure dated 21/06/2023 that, on its meeting held on March 30, 2023, Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering outside Turkey. Application has been made to the Capital Markets Board on November 15, 2023 in line with the aforementioned resolution with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 300 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira to be sold without public offering outside Turkey. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 70/1551 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 286953
EQS News ID: 1780495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

