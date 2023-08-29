Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
29.08.2023 09:14:06

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.05 USD -2.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

29-Aug-2023 / 08:14 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

 

 

DATE: August 28, 2023

 

Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 01/06/2023 and 21/06/2023

 

It was announced with our Banks public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on June 1, 2023, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue subject to market conditions, bond or the green and/or sustainable borrowing instruments up to US$2,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined in accordance with market conditions at the time of issuance, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on June 20, 2023. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the numbered 2023/50 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 267693
EQS News ID: 1713403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713403&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

