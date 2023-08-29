|
29.08.2023 09:14:06
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: August 28, 2023
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 01/06/2023 and 21/06/2023
It was announced with our Banks public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on June 1, 2023, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue subject to market conditions, bond or the green and/or sustainable borrowing instruments up to US$2,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined in accordance with market conditions at the time of issuance, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on June 20, 2023. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the numbered 2023/50 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|267693
|EQS News ID:
|1713403
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV
Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit moderaten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich in Grün. Die Märkte in Fernost legen auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}