Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
10.03.2022 09:24:48

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

10-March-2022 / 08:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

 

 

 

DATE: March 9, 2022

 

Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosure dated 27/01/2022

 

It was announced with our Bank's public disclosure dated 27/01/2022 that, on its meeting held on December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue, subject to market conditions, bond or other borrowing instruments up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering,, and the relevant application process related to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 11/300 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 148153
EQS News ID: 1299251

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

