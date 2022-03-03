|
03.03.2022 20:33:59
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: March 3, 2022
The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 3rd, 2022 that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T. Garanti Bankas A.. be held on March 31st, 2022 Thursday, at 10:00am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2, 34340 Besiktas, Istanbul, with the following agenda, and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all acts in relation with the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to determine the persons who will be authorized in this regard.
AGENDA
1. Opening, formation and authorization of the Board of Presidency for signing the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
2. Reading and discussion of the Board of Directors' Annual Activity Report,
3. Reading of the Independent Auditor's Reports,
4. Reading, discussion and ratification of the Financial Statements,
5. Release of the Board Members,
6. Determination of profit usage and the amount of profit to be distributed according to the Board of Directors' proposal,
7. Election of the Independent Auditor in accordance with Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code,
8. Informing the shareholders regarding remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having the administrative responsibility in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.6.2 promulgated by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey,
9. Determination of the remuneration of the Board Members,
10. Informing the shareholders with regard to charitable donations realized in 2021, and determination of an upper limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2022 in accordance with the banking legislation and Capital Markets Board regulations,
11. Authorization of the Board Members to conduct business with the Bank in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law,
12. Informing the shareholders regarding significant transactions executed in 2021 which may cause conflict of interest in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 1.3.6 promulgated by Capital Markets Board of Turkey.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|146805
|EQS News ID:
|1294251
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
20:33
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly (EQS Group)
|
08:36
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32227 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.
Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.
Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einfuhr. Die US-Märkte notieren uneins. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Donnerstag derweil uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}