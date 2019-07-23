+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 15:56:00

Turkey's Leading New Generation Payments Platform ininal Partners With Visa to Enable Greater Financial Inclusion for Customers

ISTANBUL, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- ininal, the new generation payments platform, announced a new partnership with Visa, enabling the FinTech to issue prepaid Visa cards to its 3 million customers. ininal customers will be able to use the new redesigned cards in stores and online at any of the 53+ million merchants who accept Visa globally. The prepaid cards will also enable ininal consumers to withdraw cash at Visa accepting ATMs globally.

General Manager for Turkey at Visa Merve Tezel & ininal CEO Ömer Suner.

ininal CEO Ömer Suner emphasized that ininal would continue to be the first financial product for many young consumers and said: "Through our partnership with Visa, we have enhanced the capabilities of the product we offer to our cardholders and made basic financial services more accessible to everyone. In this product relaunch, we have added a cash withdrawal feature that our cardholders were awaiting for a long time. We are proud to issue our cards under our own Visa BIN and provide all the security and worldwide reach of Visa to our cardholders. Earlier this year, we had introduced bill payment capabilities through our ininal Wallet. Going forward, we plan to diversify the basic banking services we offer and add a 24/7 money transfer capability to our product features."

Merve Tezel, General Manager for Turkey at Visa highlighted that innovation is at the core of Visa's business and said: "As payments continue to become increasingly digital, providing access to unbanked and underbanked populations becomes critical for the development of commerce.Through our partnership with ininal, we are enabling three million cardholders to benefit from Visa's innovations making it easier, safer and more convenient to make payments wherever they are - instore and online. We will continue to work with ininal to make a difference to unbanked and underbanked consumers across Turkey."

For the first phase of this partnership, over 3 million ininal card users will be able to get their new Visa prepaid cards at more than 10,000 sales points in Turkey (ŞOK Market, Migros, D&R, Teknosa, Practical Transactions, PTT, Vatan Computer and KİM Market).

 

General Manager for Turkey at Visa Merve Tezel & ininal CEO Ömer Suner.

ininal logo

Visa logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkeys-leading-new-generation-payments-platform-ininal-partners-with-visa-to-enable-greater-financial-inclusion-for-customers-300889435.html

SOURCE ininal

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
12:30
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
08:29
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
06:13
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Britisches Pfund steigt nach Johnson-Wahl - Euro unter 1,10 Franken
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stärker -- SMI freundlich -- DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielen Zuwächse. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB