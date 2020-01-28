28.01.2020 15:37:00

Turkey Leading Producer of Major Household Appliances in Africa/Mideast

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Freedonia Group study Global Major Household Appliances, sales of major household appliances in Turkey are expected to expand 2.0% annually to 11.5 million units in 2023, supported primarily by continuing replacement of existing appliances.

More information regarding the study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-major-household-appliances-3739.htm

Large cooking appliances will account for the largest share of sales in 2023, taking over refrigerators, which have nearly complete penetration. Sales of cooking appliances will expand as many households purchase them for the first time or upgrade from small appliances not in the scope of this study.

Turkey is by far the leading producer of major household appliances in the Africa/Mideast region, comprising 62% of production in 2018. Turkey is also a significant net exporter of major household appliances, and the country had a large trade surplus in 2018.

Turkey has become a major regional producer due to its relatively high level of industrialization and a large labor pool. Global appliance firms have located production operations in Turkey to serve the Africa/Mideast region, as appliances produced here can be transported throughout the region at a lower cost than appliances manufactured in many parts of Asia and Western Europe.

Arçelik is headquartered in Turkey and has a manufacturing site in the country. Global appliance manufacturers with production operations in Turkey include Bosch, Candy, and Whirlpool.

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst.

Additional Consumer Goods studies can be viewed here:
https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/cons/consumer-goods.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkey-leading-producer-of-major-household-appliances-in-africamideast-300992875.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

