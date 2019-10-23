+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 18:15:00

Turkey Country Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824364/Turkey-Country-Report.html

WHO IS THIS STUDY FOR?

·  managers, area managers or country managers facing development challenges in Turkey

·  companies preparing plans to set up or acquire on the Turquish market

·  investment banks involved in capital transactions in this destination

·  organizations that want to save time and resources to understand the state of Turkey, the risks and the business environment...


WHAT THIS STUDY CONTAINS

The Turkey study provides a comprehensive overview of the country for foreign investors. It contains a wealth of useful information in one document.

Some of the topics covered:

·   the impact on the economy of the President's major projects Erdo'an

·   keys to understanding the political context in Turkey

·   the framework of regional geopolitical tensions

·   detailed maps

·   a description of family conglomerates and the fabric of Anatolian entrepreneurs

·   the impact of the Islamization of society on the economy and consumption

·   the emergence of Anatolian metropolises

·   the state of wealth in the country

·   anamorphic maps of wealth distribution in Turkey

·   the state of the Turkish economy

·   strengths, weaknesses, focus points, prospective questions...


Nineteen foreign executives, based in Turkey, give their vision of the state of the country's transformations, risks and business environment.

The study also presents fourteen detailed maps (anamorphoses in the distribution of GDP and populations, FDI flows, infrastructures, special economic zones, security risks, etc.).

 


About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

