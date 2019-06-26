<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.06.2019 15:55:00

Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan Appointed to the GSMA Board

The GSMA, today named Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. With this announcement, Turkcell will be serving on the GSMA Board for the third time.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %
Air France-KLM S.A. / Airbus SE / Deutsche Lufthansa AG 48130265 55.00 % 8.75 %
MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 48130266 69.00 % 7.50 %

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005500/en/

The GSMA, today named Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. (Photo: Business Wire)

The GSMA, today named Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Turkcell has spearheaded digital transformation in telecommunications industry and continues to provide digital services and solutions that lay the ground for new smart technologies as we head into 5G era,” says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "I am honored to be elected to the GSMA Board, our relationship with the GSMA is extremely valuable for us to extend and grow Turkcell’s contribution to the industry. Working closely with the board, Turkcell will keep drive positive change in telecommunications industry. We will continue our efforts in representing Turkey and look forward to broaden our collaboration with the GSMA.”

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 5 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.7 billion revenue in Q119 with total assets of TRY46.1 billion as of March 31, 2019. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:52
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
10:31
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
09:45
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.420
09:42
SMI-Anleger im Standby-Modus
06:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt? / Julius Bär – Die Käufer müssen nun am Ball bleiben
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS) 5.43 0.56% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie leichter: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Aufwind -- SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street greifen am Mittwoch zu. Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch ab, während der deutsche Leitindex DAX zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch mehrheitlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB