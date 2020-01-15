+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2020 16:14:00

Turkcell Announces Artificial Intelligence Principles

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) today announced its AI Principles that commit to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies that will be embedded to core business procedures and technologies. This initiative has made Turkcell one of the key global contributors to AI ethics and the first in Turkey to announce concrete AI principles.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 51176632 60.00 % 10.00 %
ABB N / Logitech / Swatch Group I 51176633 69.00 % 8.80 %
Lonza Group N / Sonova Hldg. AG / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 51176634 59.00 % 7.75 %

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005549/en/

Turkcell today announced its AI Principles that commit to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies that will be embedded to core business procedures and technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turkcell today announced its AI Principles that commit to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies that will be embedded to core business procedures and technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the press conference held at Turkcell HQ, the company shared its following principles: "We are human and environment centric”, "We are professionally responsible”, "We respect data privacy”, "We are transparent”, "We are security-based”, "We are fair”, "We share and collaborate for a better future”. The company will develop and improve next-generation technologies and services with the foundation of these 7 AI principles and drive beneficial outcomes for the society.

Omer Barbaros Yis: "AI should be raised like children and we commit to teach better”

Emphasizing that AI reflects the data fed into the system, "AI should be raised like children and we commit to teach better as responsible parents,” says Omer Barbaros Yis, Turkcell CMO. "Today we share our principles and our commitment to help AI have socially beneficial impacts for our customers and society at large. We are proud to become the first company to contribute to AI ethics in Turkey. The field will continuously expand and we will witness its transformative impacts in our daily lives. Backed by our experience in digital transformation and creating next-generation technologies, we will continue to drive a positive direction towards its advancement and help overcome public concerns about the field.”

Serkan Ozturk: "It is crucial to develop AI technologies that understand our language”

Demonstrating the substantial distinction between AI applications developed abroad and in Turkey during his speech, "National and local AI algorithms that understand our needs, culture, language and its structure are required to train AI technologies,” says Serkan Ozturk, Turkcell CIO. "We use AI technologies almost in every aspect of our core business and drive significant benefits. Out of these efforts, Yaani Assistant’s competence to think and understand Turkish will underline its distinction from other assistants after its soon launch.”

Participants experienced AI-powered "Spread the Green” project which allows Turkcell to plant trees based on the users’ smile. Turkcell also conducted emotional analysis test during the press conference.

Turkcell Legal and Regulation team conducts international studies in the AI field

As a powerful enabler to augment the capability of the society in various areas, AI empowers organizations to satisfy the needs of customers before the need arises, predict and avoid potential malfunctions in systems, and carry out tasks that require high and constant power without an error. With its immense pace in development in the last five years, AI raises powerful questions about degradation of existing jobs, personal data protection and privacy and whether machines will become a thread for the society. With the announcement, Turkcell has added another first to its track and emphasized the positive impacts of AI despite the suspicion and fear for the new generation technology.

Turkcell Legal and Regulation team engages in studies with international organizations such as UNICEF, WEF and IEEE to eliminate the concerns related to AI technologies and to drive positive outcomes for the society. Turkcell endeavors and takes an active role in international studies about Global Principles on AI and Child Rights, Principles related to Responsible Use of Facial Recognition Technology and setting the ethical standards for Emotional AI. Turkcell puts the law on the protection of personal data at the center, and emphasizes that AI technologies are an important aspect of fundamental human rights for further improvement.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16:01
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
13:30
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
09:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
08:56
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS) 6.17 -0.96% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Euro erholt sich etwas vom Mehrjahrestief zum Franken - auch zum Dollar stärker
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI stabil -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendiert derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street agieren zur Wochenmitte vorsichtig. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;