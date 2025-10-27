Turbo Energy Appoints Lucia Tamarit As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Turbo Energy S.A. (TURB) Monday announced the appointment of Lucia Tamarit as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Tamarit, who succeeds Alejandro Morangues, will report to CEO Mariano Soria.

Tamarit brings more than a decade of international finance, audit, and operations experience to Turbo Energy, including leadership roles in multinational environments and private-equity reporting structures.

"Lucia is a strategic finance leader with a rare combination of accounting experience, operational depth and global perspective," stated Soria. "Her track record building high-performing finance teams, leading complex ERP implementations, and strengthening reporting and controls will be instrumental as we scale our business and pursue disciplined, profitable growth."