Tupperware Brands Will File Form 10-K for Fiscal Year Ended December 28, 2019

Fiscal year 2019 results in line with preliminary results released on February 24, 2020 .

. Full year sales down 13% versus last year and 9% in local currency



GAAP diluted E.P.S. $0.25 versus $3.11 in the prior year

versus in the prior year

Operating cash flow net of investing was $60 million

Company in compliance with Credit Agreement financial covenants as of December 28, 2019 (see attached calculation). Prospective leverage ratio relief secured through Credit Agreement amendment, as previously disclosed on February 28, 2020 .

(see attached calculation). Prospective leverage ratio relief secured through Credit Agreement amendment, as previously disclosed on . Fuller Mexico accounting investigation closed; concluded issues isolated to local business and did not materially impact the Company's financial results or overall internal controls assessment.

accounting investigation closed; concluded issues isolated to local business and did not materially impact the Company's financial results or overall internal controls assessment. Both Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chairman appointments announced today (see separate press release).

"I am confident that the amendment to the Credit Agreement will provide flexibility for the Company to invest in and transform the business," said Chris O'Leary, Tupperware Brands' Interim Chief Executive Officer. "As we look at 2020 and beyond, we are excited about the new leadership for Tupperware Brands and are optimistic about the meaningful impact we believe they will have on achieving future growth and in turn delivering long-term value to the shareholders."

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, O'Leary continued, "The Company's top priority is to protect its employees and their families, the sales force and consumers, and its operations from any adverse impacts. The Company is taking precautionary measures as directed by health authorities and the local government. While it is not possible at this time to estimate the full impact COVID-19 could have on the Company's business, our outlook provided on February 24, 2020, reflects our best estimate given what we know at this time."

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION FOURTH QUARTER 2019 SALES FORCE STATISTICS* (UNAUDITED)



















Sales











All Units Reported Inc/(Dec) vs. Q4 '18 % Restated+ Inc/(Dec) vs. Q4 '18 %

Active Sales Force Inc/(Dec) vs. Q4

'18 %

Total Sales Force Inc/(Dec) vs. Q4 '18 % Europe (15) (13) a 96,459 (1)

771,060 5 Asia Pacific (19) (19)

130,886 (22)

892,419 (10) North America (12) (14)

174,344 (7)

703,888 (5) South America (27) (19)

115,058 (16)

543,812 (5) Total All Units (18) (16)

516,747 (12)

2,911,179 (4)



















* Sales force statistics as collected by the Company and, in some cases, provided by distributors and sales force. Active Sales Force is defined as the average number of sellers ordering in each cycle over the course of the quarter, whereas Total Sales Force is defined as the number of sales force members of the units at the end of the quarter.

+ Local currency, or restated, changes are measured by comparing current year results with those of the prior year, translated at the current year's foreign exchange rates.

Notes a The higher active sales force than local currency sales comparison in Europe was mainly due business-to-business (B2B) sales mainly in Tupperware France, which do not relate to sales force statistics.

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)















(In millions, except per share data) 13 Weeks

Ended

13 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Net sales $ 417.2

$ 505.9

$ 1,797.9

$ 2,069.7 Cost of products sold 153.5

175.6

610.8

692.2 Gross margin 263.7

330.3

1,187.1

1,377.5















Delivery, sales and administrative expense 247.4

245.5

999.4

1,060.5 Re-engineering charges 18.8

3.2

34.7

15.9 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 20.3

—

40.0

— Gain on disposal of assets 1.8

2.6

12.9

18.7 Operating income (21.0)

84.2

125.9

319.8















Interest income 0.6

0.8

2.2

2.8 Interest expense 10.1

12.2

41.5

46.5 Other income (6.3)

0.7

(16.8)

(0.1) Income before income taxes (24.2)

72.1

103.4

276.2 Provision for income taxes 47.5

54.8

91.0

120.3 Net income $ (71.7)

$ 17.3

$ 12.4

$ 155.9















Net income per common share:













Basic income per share $ (1.47)

$ 0.36

$ 0.26

$ 3.12 Diluted income per share $ (1.47)

$ 0.35

$ 0.25

$ 3.11

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







































(In millions, except per share data) 13 Weeks

Ended

13 Weeks

Ended

Reported

Restated*

Foreign

52 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended

Reported

Restated*

Foreign

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

%

%

Exchange

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

%

%

Exchange





Inc (Dec)

Inc (Dec)

Impact*





Inc (Dec)

Inc (Dec)

Impact* Net Sales:





































Europe $ 116.2

$ 136.7

(15)

(13)

$ (2.5)

$ 475.2

$ 525.6

(10)

(4)

$ (32.9) Asia Pacific 130.1

159.8

(19)

(19)

0.5

590.5

682.0

(13)

(11)

(17.5) North America 105.7

120.0

(12)

(14)

3.4

453.5

515.1

(12)

(12)

(0.9) South America 65.2

89.4

(27)

(19)

(8.6)

278.7

347.0

(20)

(9)

(40.3)

$ 417.2

$ 505.9

(18)

(16)

$ (7.2)

$ 1,797.9

$ 2,069.7

(13)

(9)

$ (91.6)







































Segment profit (loss):





































Europe $ 8.4

$ 17.8

(52)

(52)

$ (0.3)

$ 38.0

$ 46.3

(18)

(11)

$ (3.5) Asia Pacific 24.4

45.5

(46)

(46)

(0.2)

124.3

172.5

(28)

(26)

(5.5) North America (0.9)

17.0

—

—

0.7

40.2

76.3

(47)

(47)

— South America 10.5

17.6

(41)

(34)

(1.6)

43.8

68.3

(36)

(29)

(6.8)

42.4

97.9

(57)

(56)

(1.4)

246.3

363.4

(32)

(29)

(15.8)







































Unallocated expenses (19.8)

(13.8)

42

41

(0.1)

(41.8)

(46.3)

(10)

(12)

(1.4) Gain on disposal of assets 1.8

2.6

(31)

(31)

—

12.9

18.7

(31)

(31)

— Re-engineering charges (18.8)

(3.2)

+

+

—

(34.7)

(15.9)

+

+

— Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (20.3)

—

+

+

—

(40.0)

—

+

+

— Interest expense, net (9.5)

(11.4)

(18)

(18)

—

(39.3)

(43.7)

(10)

(10)

— Income before taxes (24.2)

72.1

—

—

(1.5)

103.4

276.2

(63)

(60)

(17.2) Provision for income taxes 47.5

54.8

(13)

(13)

(0.2)

91.0

120.3

(24)

(22)

(4.2) Net income (loss) $ (71.7)

$ 17.3

—

—

$ (1.3)

$ 12.4

$ 155.9

(92)

(91)

$ (13.0)







































Net income per share (diluted) $ (1.47)

$ 0.35

—

—

$ (0.02)

$ 0.25

$ 3.11

(92)

(91)

$ (0.26)







































Weighted average number of diluted shares 48.9

48.8













49.0

50.2















* 2019 actual compared with 2018 translated at 2019 exchange rates

+ Change greater than ±100%

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)







(In millions) 52 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 28,

2019

December 29,

2018 Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87.4

$ 132.0







Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (61.0)

(75.4) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant & equipment 34.0

40.7 Net cash used in investing activities (27.0)

(34.7)







Financing Activities:





Dividend payments to shareholders (74.3)

(137.8) Repurchase of common stock (0.9)

(101.7) Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (1.6)

(1.9) Net change in short-term debt (6.2)

162.1 Debt issuance costs (2.3)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

0.3 Net cash used by financing activities (85.3)

(79.0)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.9)

(13.6) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25.8)

4.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 151.9

147.2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 126.1

$ 151.9

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







(In millions) Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 123.2

$ 149.0 Other current assets 415.3

471.6 Total current assets 538.5

620.6







Property, plant and equipment, net 267.5

276.0 Other assets 456.4

412.2 Total assets $ 1,262.4

$ 1,308.8







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 273.2

$ 285.5 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 415.7

473.6 Total current liabilities 688.9

759.1







Long-term debt 602.2

603.4 Other liabilities 248.3

181.5 Total shareholders' equity (277.0)

(235.2) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,262.4

$ 1,308.8

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA* (UNAUDITED)





As of and for the

four quarters ended

December 28, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income (loss) $ 12.4 Add:

Depreciation and amortization 55.2 Gross interest expense 41.5 Provision for income taxes 91.0 Equity compensation 10.4 Pre-tax re-engineering and impairment charges 40.0 Other non-cash extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring charges 44.9 Deduct:

Cash paid for re-engineering (40.1) Gains on land sales, insurance recoveries, etc. (12.9) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 242.4



Consolidated total debt $ 875.4 Divided by adjusted EBITDA 242.4 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 3.61



* Amounts and calculations are based on the definitions and provisions of the Company's $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019, as amended ("Credit Agreement") and, where applicable, are based on the trailing four quarter amounts. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated as defined for "Consolidated EBITDA" in the Credit Agreement.

