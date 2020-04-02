02.04.2020 22:15:00

Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

This call will be webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com. 

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 2.9 million, is the leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium household, beauty and personal care products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.  The Company's stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:  TUP).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-webcast-301034427.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

