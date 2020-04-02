|
02.04.2020 22:15:00
Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast
ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).
This call will be webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.
Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 2.9 million, is the leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium household, beauty and personal care products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The Company's stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TUP).
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-webcast-301034427.html
SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street ging es im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Obwohl es an der heimischen und deutschen Börse zeitweise tief nach unten ging, ging es am späten Nachmittag wieder aufwärts. Die Indizes in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}