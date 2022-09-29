Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tupperware Aktie [Valor: 473054 / ISIN: US8998961044]
30.09.2022 00:57:00

Tupperware Announces Settlement of SEC Investigation for Now Divested Entity

Tupperware
15.18 CHF -12.56%
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, today announces that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to fully resolve resolve its inquiry related to certain accounting practices of the now divested House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico from 2016 through the first quarter of 2020. Under terms of the settlement, Tupperware neither admits nor denies the SEC's findings and will pay an immaterial civil penalty, which was fully accrued in the second quarter of 2022.

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

"One of our core principles at Tupperware is that we do what's right. When we first discovered certain accounting issues in our now divested beauty business in Mexico, we took swift action to conduct a thorough internal review and proactively address the findings to improve our processes, procedures and internal control framework in this former business," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware. "We are pleased to put this issue to rest and focus on moving the Tupperware brand into the future."

Tupperware closed on the sale of the House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico in the second quarter of 2022 as part of its stated strategy of divesting non-core assets and focusing its resources on growing the core Tupperware brand.  

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Investors: Doug Lane, douglaslane@tupperware.com

Media: Cameron Klaus, cameronklaus@tupperware.com, (407) 371-9784

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-announces-settlement-of-sec-investigation-for-now-divested-entity-301637390.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

