21.08.2020 06:14:00

Tuniu to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 28, 2020

NANJING, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the market opens on August 28, 2020.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on August 28, 2020 (8:00 pmBeijing/Hong Kong Time on August 28, 2020).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

+852-301-84992

Mainland China

4001-201203

International

+1-412-902-4272



Conference ID:

Tuniu 2Q 2020 Earnings Call 

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 3, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

+1-877-344-7529

International

+1-412-317-0088



Replay Access Code:

10147497

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-28-2020-301116154.html

SOURCE Tuniu

