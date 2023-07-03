Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.07.2023 01:00:00

TuneIn to be integrated in additional vehicles through Faurecia Aptoide's Apps Market solution

Faurecia Aptoide is partnering with TuneIn to integrate the audio streaming application in millions of vehicles worldwide, adding to its connected automotive experience.

LISBON, Portugal, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Faurecia Aptoide's highly regarded technology that provides OEMs a personalized Apps Market solution, users in even more car brands will now be able to access and use the TuneIn application directly from their vehicle's infotainment system, as car manufacturers work on building a fully connected experience for their users.

TuneIn, the world's leading live audio service, is accessible in over 100+ countries and across more than 200 devices and vehicles. With TuneIn available in vehicles through Faurecia Aptoide, more TuneIn listeners in more cars can access audio content from around the world, including on-demand live sports, news, music, podcasts, radio, and audiobooks.

Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager at Faurecia Aptoide, states: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with TuneIn as it exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the driving experience. By combining our expertise with TuneIn's expansive audio content, we are delivering a seamless and immersive journey to drivers and passengers alike."

Richard Stern CEO at TuneIn, declares: "TuneIn is excited to be partnering with the highly skilled team at Faurecia Aptoide. This collaboration gives TuneIn and TuneIn Premium listeners access to personalized live and on-demand content while in their cars, providing a more seamless and integrated experience."

As the leading automotive Apps Market, Faurecia Aptoide brings OEMs and App Developers together to build the future of connected vehicles. TuneIn joins 250+ applications in Faurecia Aptoide's apps portfolio and will be able to reach millions of vehicles and users worldwide.

About Faurecia Aptoide

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive is a joint venture between Forvia (formerly Faurecia) and Aptoide that connects OEMs and App Developers to build the future of connected cars. With a growing apps portfolio that already counts with 250+ apps and an established partnership with 14 different car brands, Faurecia-Aptoide is at the forefront of the automotive industry, supporting Android developers to develop the next generation of in-car infotainment.

More about Faurecia Aptoide: www.faurecia-aptoide.com

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world's leading live audio service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, audiobooks and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Media Contacts

Faurecia Aptoide
communication@faurecia-aptoide.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tunein-to-be-integrated-in-additional-vehicles-through-faurecia-aptoides-apps-market-solution-301869114.html

SOURCE Faurecia Aptoide

