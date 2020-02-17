Tumor Ablation Market Size Worth $2.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 11.2 %: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tumor ablation market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer and high demand for effective treatment options are the major factors driving the market. According to Cancer Research U.K., the incidence rate of cancer is expected to grow by 62% from 2018 to 2040. Lung, breast, bowel, and prostate are the most common sites reported with cancer in 2018.

Key suggestions from the report:

Radiofrequency dominated the technology segment with more than 30.0% share in 2019 owing to prominent application in solid tumor removal

Percutaneous procedures are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures offering faster recovery and higher safety

Tumor ablation in lung cancer treatment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period

Sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidences of smoking, and rising air pollution are contributing to the growing prevalence of lung cancer

North America dominated the overall market owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement

dominated the overall market owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement Major players in the tumor ablation market include Galil Medical Inc.; Misonix Inc.; HealthTronics; AngioDynamics; Covidien; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic Plc; SonaCare Medical; EDAP TMS S.A.; and Neuwave Medical Inc.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Radiofrequency, Microwave), By Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous) By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market

Increasing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures owing to the benefits such as speedy recovery, patient comfort, and shorter turnaround time are the factors expected to foster the demand for advanced tumor ablation techniques during the forecast period. Integration of tumor ablation devices with efficient interventional imaging modalities such as ultrasound, MRI, and CT is anticipated to revolutionize ablation procedures performed in outpatient settings. This is expected to significantly eliminate the cost to the patient including hospital stays.

Supportive government initiatives such as screening programs, awareness campaigns, and cancer schemes for various cancer types are expected to increase the number of diagnosed cases. For instance, in 2019, the National Health Scheme (NHS) has started offering lung cancer screening programs in some areas of England. Such initiatives are anticipated to escalate the need for cancer management in early cancer stages thereby facilitate the demand for tumor ablation therapy.

The rising demand for advanced medical technologies coupled with improving financing capabilities of healthcare facilities is expected to increase the demand for tumor ablation devices during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tumor ablation market on the basis of technology, treatment, application, and region:

Tumor Ablation Technology Outlook (Volume, '000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Radiofrequency



Microwave



Cryoablation



Irreversible Electroporation



Other Ablation Technologies

Tumor Ablation Treatment Outlook (Volume, '000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Surgical



Kidney Cancer





Liver Cancer





Breast Cancer





Lung Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Other Cancers



Laparoscopic



Kidney Cancer





Liver Cancer





Breast Cancer





Lung Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Other Cancers



Percutaneous



Kidney Cancer





Liver Cancer





Breast Cancer





Lung Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Other Cancers

Tumor Ablation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Kidney Cancer



Liver Cancer



Breast Cancer



Lung Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Other Cancers

Tumor Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Netherland





Switzerland





Belgium





Hungary



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Taiwan





Singapore





Malaysia





Indonesia





Philippines



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Israel

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Dermatology Devices Market – Global dermatology devices market size was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.

– Global dermatology devices market size was valued at in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. Prosthetics And Orthotics Market – Global prosthetics and orthotics market size was estimated at USD 9.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

– Global prosthetics and orthotics market size was estimated at in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Wearable Medical Device Market – Global wearable medical device market size was valued at USD 13.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg