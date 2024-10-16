Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’193 -0.2%  SPI 16’225 -0.3%  Dow 43’078 0.8%  DAX 19’433 -0.3%  Euro 0.9398 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’909 -0.8%  Gold 2’674 0.5%  Bitcoin 58’708 1.6%  Dollar 0.8655 0.4%  Öl 74.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Experte rechnet mit vorübergehendem Goldpreis-Rückgang - Langfristiger Aufwärtstrend bleibt dennoch
Lenovo und NVIDIA intensivieren Partnerschaft: Lenovo- und NVIDIA-Aktien steigen
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: ASML, LVMH, und Alphabet (Google) 
Intel-Aktie schwächer: QUALCOMM wartet mit möglicher Übernahmeofferte
Trump Media-Aktie boomt: Sind Spekulanten für den Kursanstieg verantwortlich?
Suche...
Tulikivi O a Aktie [Valor: 11085 / ISIN: FI0009900583]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.10.2024 22:00:00

Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its guidance for 2024: Net sales are expected to be EUR 33 to 37 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be approximately EUR 2 to 3 million

Tulikivi O a
0.46 EUR -1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TULIKIVI CORPORATION  INSIDER INFORMATION  16 OCTOBER 2024, AT 11:00 PM

  

Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its guidance for 2024: Net sales are expected to be EUR 33 to 37 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be approximately EUR 2 to 3 million.

Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its earlier estimate of the 2024 net sales and operating profit. The net sales in 2023 were EUR 45.3 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 5.5 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2024 are expected to be EUR 33 to 37 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to be approximately EUR 2 to 3 million. The reason for reviewing the forecasts is the weaker-than-expected recovery in demand in the main market areas, especially in Germany, for both the fireplaces and cladding stones.

Previous guidance for 2024 (originally published on March 1, 2024): Net sales in 2024 are expected to be EUR 37 to 44 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to be approximately EUR 3 to 5 million.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com


Nachrichten zu Tulikivi OyShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tulikivi OyShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:07 Marktüberblick: adidas erhöht Prognose
08:51 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
08:41 Stimmung wieder gedämpft
06:48 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Schwächer nach dem Rekordlauf
15.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Leonteq AG
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
14.10.24 US-Wahlen: Spannung bis zum letzten Tag
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’729.44 19.08 Y4SSMU
Short 12’959.73 13.96 0MSSMU
Short 13’454.04 8.88 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’193.07 16.10.2024 17:31:30
Long 11’701.53 19.23 BQ2SKU
Long 11’431.54 13.57 UQBGSU
Long 10’947.47 8.82 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett über sein grösstes Erfolgsinvestment: "Das beste Geschäft, das ich je gemacht habe"
Solana: Kann SOL auf über 1.000 US Dollar steigen?
NEL ASA-Aktie in Grün: NEL macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz verfehlt Prognosen
ASML-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ASML blickt pessimistischer auf 2025
UnitedHealth-Aktie sackt ab: UnitedHealth hat Ziele für das Jahr konkretisiert
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Überarbeitung der Pläne für Abwicklungsfall - UBS-Pensionsfondsgeschäft in USA wohl unter Beschuss von Steueraktivisten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten