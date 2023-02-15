SMI 11'258 0.2%  SPI 14'503 0.2%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'434 0.4%  Euro 0.9884 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'264 0.6%  Gold 1'836 -1.1%  Bitcoin 20'513 0.2%  Dollar 0.9219 0.0%  Öl 84.8 -0.6% 
TUI Aktie [Valor: 2169450 / ISIN: DE000TUAG000]
15.02.2023 11:40:59

TUI AG: Result of AGM

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM

15-Feb-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

(TUI AG)

 

Result of AGM

The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 11.00am on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

VOTES
FOR

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES AGAINST

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES
TOTAL

% of Issued

Share Capital

Voted

 

 

 

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

Financial statements as of 30 September 2022 and reports

No resolution required

2

Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022

2.1

Friedrich Joussen (CEO until 30 September 2022)
 

190,397,199

98.78

2,355,638

1.22

192,752,837

10.80

7,201,541

2.2

David Burling


190,910,982

99.15

1,640,320

0.85

192,551,302

10.79

7,403,076

2.3

Sebastian Ebel (CEO since 1 October 2022)
 

191,065,425

99.21

1,519,935

0.79

192,585,360

10.79

7,345,293

2.4

Peter Krueger

190,876,756

99.19

1,552,481

0.81

192,429,237

10.78

7,525,141

2.5

Sybille Reiß

191,010,883

99.18

1,584,735

0.82

192,595,618

10.79

7,349,492

2.6

Frank Rosenberger

190,870,129

99.13

1,677,871

0.87

192,548,000

10.79

7,406,378

3

Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022

3.1


Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)

165,772,853

85.90

27,211,809

14.10

192,984,662

10.81

6,968,326

3.2

Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)


188,184,327


97.69


4,446,863


2.31


192,631,190


10.79


7,323,188

3.3

Ingrid-Helen Arnold


188,627,787

97.99

3,867,110

2.01

192,494,897

10.78

7,459,481

3.4

Sonja Austermühle


188,617,134

98.01

3,830,860

1.99

192,447,994

10.78

7,502,384

3.5

Christian Baier


188,666,494

97.99

3,862,252

2.01

192,528,746

10.78

7,425,632

3.6

Andreas Barczewski

188,606,909

97.99

3,875,649

2.01

192,482,558

10.78

7,471,820

3.7

Peter Bremme

188,685,114

98.01

3,833,897

1.99

192,519,011

10.78

7,435,367

3.8

Dr Jutta A. Dönges

156,114,008

81.07

36,442,022

18.93

192,556,030

10.79

7,398,298

3.9

Prof Dr Edgar Ernst

156,145,679

81.09

36,418,478

18.91

192,564,157

10.79

7,389,966

3.10

Wolfgang Flintermann

188,659,568

98.03

3,792,643

1.97

192,452,211

10.78

7,502,167

3.11

María Garaña Corces

188,525,607

97.95

3,947,821

2.05

192,473,428

10.78

7,480,950

3.12

Stefan Heinemann

188,256,788

97.82

4,195,808

2.18

192,452,596

10.78

7,484,390

3.13

Janina Kugel

188,407,460

97.96

3,920,770

2.04

192,328,230

10.77

7,626,148

3.14

Vladimir Lukin

187,864,983

97.56

4,689,892

2.44

192,554,875

10.79

7,399,503

3.15

Coline Lucille McConville

188,546,696

97.89

4,061,048

2.11

192,607,744

10.79

7,346,409

3.16

Helena Murano

188,533,749

97.91

4,033,521

2.09

192,567,270

10.79

7,387,108

3.17

Alexey Mordashov

187,544,616

97.38

5,039,272

2.62

192,583,888

10.79

7,369,985

3.18

Mark Muratovic

187,834,524

97.60

4,628,580

2.40

192,463,104

10.78

7,490,274

3.19

Carola Schwirn

188,649,205

97.99

3,863,518

2.01

192,512,723

10.78

7,439,178

3.20

Anette Strempel

188,717,293

98.03

3,789,757

1.97

192,507,050

10.78

7,435,802

3.21

Joan Trían Riu

149,546,426

97.38

4,029,831

2.62

153,576,257

8.60

7,357,115

3.22

Tanja Viehl

188,698,539

98.01

3,825,360

1.99

192,523,899

10.78

7,430,429

3.23

Stefan Weinhofer

188,289,316

97.83

4,168,063

2.17

192,457,379

10.78

7,496,999

4

Appointment of the auditor

192,148,493

99.52

919,172

0.48

193,067,665

10.81

6,872,775

5

Resolution on the reduction of share capital by means of the redemption of three shares by the Company; amendment of the Companys Charter

188,931,735

98.24

3,394,523

1.76

192,326,258

10.77

7,628,120

6

Resolution on the reduction of the share capital for the purpose of allocating a portion of the share capital to the capital reserve by consolidating shares; amendment to the Companys Charter

188,798,955

98.11

3,630,059

1.89

192,429,014

10.78

7,525,364

7

Election of Supervisory Board members

7a)

Dr Dieter Zetsche

154,217,883

80.81

36,633,034

19.19

190,850,917

10.69

9,102,281

7b)

Helena Murano

192,658,339

99.11

1,729,441

0.89

194,387,780

10.89

5,566,598

7c)

Christian Baier

192,630,102

99.14

1,663,775

0.86

194,293,877

10.88

5,660,501

8

Resolution on the amendment of the Charter

8a)

Virtual General Meetings

175,157,091

90.93

17,478,886

9.07

192,635,977

10.79

7,318,336

8b)

 

Right of follow-up questions

193,116,075

99.16

1,630,678

0.84

194,746,753

10.91

5,207,625

8c)

Participation of Supervisory Board Members


186,227,871


96.90


5,962,201


3.10


192,190,072


10.77


7,764,306

8d)

Entrance tickets

192,391,810

98.99

1,960,189

1.01

194,351,999

10.89

5,599,401

8e)

Electronic participation

193,192,661

99.16

1,637,281

0.84

194,829,942

10.91

5,120,761

8f)

Postal vote

193,781,510

99.49

1,001,931

0.51

194,783,441

10.91

5,165,073

8g)

Chairperson of General Meeting

192,807,662

99.19

1,577,291

0.81

194,384,953

10.89

5,568,825

8h)

Deletion of Article 4 (12) of the Charter (Authorised Capital 2022/III)

192,192,444

99.04

1,854,855

0.96

194,047,299

10.87

5,907,079

9

Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022

186,522,970

97.62

4,553,443

2.38

191,076,413

10.70

8,877,965


 

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

  

 



 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 223343
EQS News ID: 1560299

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1560299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

