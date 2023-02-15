TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG (TUI AG) Result of AGM The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 11.00am on Tuesday 14 February 2023. All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Financial statements as of 30 September 2022 and reports No resolution required 2 Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022 2.1 Friedrich Joussen (CEO until 30 September 2022)

190,397,199 98.78 2,355,638 1.22 192,752,837 10.80 7,201,541 2.2 David Burling

190,910,982 99.15 1,640,320 0.85 192,551,302 10.79 7,403,076 2.3 Sebastian Ebel (CEO since 1 October 2022)

191,065,425 99.21 1,519,935 0.79 192,585,360 10.79 7,345,293 2.4 Peter Krueger 190,876,756 99.19 1,552,481 0.81 192,429,237 10.78 7,525,141 2.5 Sybille Reiß 191,010,883 99.18 1,584,735 0.82 192,595,618 10.79 7,349,492 2.6 Frank Rosenberger 190,870,129 99.13 1,677,871 0.87 192,548,000 10.79 7,406,378 3 Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022 3.1

Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) 165,772,853 85.90 27,211,809 14.10 192,984,662 10.81 6,968,326 3.2 Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)

7,323,188 3.3 Ingrid-Helen Arnold

188,627,787 97.99 3,867,110 2.01 192,494,897 10.78 7,459,481 3.4 Sonja Austermühle

188,617,134 98.01 3,830,860 1.99 192,447,994 10.78 7,502,384 3.5 Christian Baier

188,666,494 97.99 3,862,252 2.01 192,528,746 10.78 7,425,632 3.6 Andreas Barczewski 188,606,909 97.99 3,875,649 2.01 192,482,558 10.78 7,471,820 3.7 Peter Bremme 188,685,114 98.01 3,833,897 1.99 192,519,011 10.78 7,435,367 3.8 Dr Jutta A. Dönges 156,114,008 81.07 36,442,022 18.93 192,556,030 10.79 7,398,298 3.9 Prof Dr Edgar Ernst 156,145,679 81.09 36,418,478 18.91 192,564,157 10.79 7,389,966 3.10 Wolfgang Flintermann 188,659,568 98.03 3,792,643 1.97 192,452,211 10.78 7,502,167 3.11 María Garaña Corces 188,525,607 97.95 3,947,821 2.05 192,473,428 10.78 7,480,950 3.12 Stefan Heinemann 188,256,788 97.82 4,195,808 2.18 192,452,596 10.78 7,484,390 3.13 Janina Kugel 188,407,460 97.96 3,920,770 2.04 192,328,230 10.77 7,626,148 3.14 Vladimir Lukin 187,864,983 97.56 4,689,892 2.44 192,554,875 10.79 7,399,503 3.15 Coline Lucille McConville 188,546,696 97.89 4,061,048 2.11 192,607,744 10.79 7,346,409 3.16 Helena Murano 188,533,749 97.91 4,033,521 2.09 192,567,270 10.79 7,387,108 3.17 Alexey Mordashov 187,544,616 97.38 5,039,272 2.62 192,583,888 10.79 7,369,985 3.18 Mark Muratovic 187,834,524 97.60 4,628,580 2.40 192,463,104 10.78 7,490,274 3.19 Carola Schwirn 188,649,205 97.99 3,863,518 2.01 192,512,723 10.78 7,439,178 3.20 Anette Strempel 188,717,293 98.03 3,789,757 1.97 192,507,050 10.78 7,435,802 3.21 Joan Trían Riu 149,546,426 97.38 4,029,831 2.62 153,576,257 8.60 7,357,115 3.22 Tanja Viehl 188,698,539 98.01 3,825,360 1.99 192,523,899 10.78 7,430,429 3.23 Stefan Weinhofer 188,289,316 97.83 4,168,063 2.17 192,457,379 10.78 7,496,999 4 Appointment of the auditor 192,148,493 99.52 919,172 0.48 193,067,665 10.81 6,872,775 5 Resolution on the reduction of share capital by means of the redemption of three shares by the Company; amendment of the Companys Charter 188,931,735 98.24 3,394,523 1.76 192,326,258 10.77 7,628,120 6 Resolution on the reduction of the share capital for the purpose of allocating a portion of the share capital to the capital reserve by consolidating shares; amendment to the Companys Charter 188,798,955 98.11 3,630,059 1.89 192,429,014 10.78 7,525,364 7 Election of Supervisory Board members 7a) Dr Dieter Zetsche 154,217,883 80.81 36,633,034 19.19 190,850,917 10.69 9,102,281 7b) Helena Murano 192,658,339 99.11 1,729,441 0.89 194,387,780 10.89 5,566,598 7c) Christian Baier 192,630,102 99.14 1,663,775 0.86 194,293,877 10.88 5,660,501 8 Resolution on the amendment of the Charter 8a) Virtual General Meetings 175,157,091 90.93 17,478,886 9.07 192,635,977 10.79 7,318,336 8b) Right of follow-up questions 193,116,075 99.16 1,630,678 0.84 194,746,753 10.91 5,207,625 8c) Participation of Supervisory Board Members

7,764,306 8d) Entrance tickets 192,391,810 98.99 1,960,189 1.01 194,351,999 10.89 5,599,401 8e) Electronic participation 193,192,661 99.16 1,637,281 0.84 194,829,942 10.91 5,120,761 8f) Postal vote 193,781,510 99.49 1,001,931 0.51 194,783,441 10.91 5,165,073 8g) Chairperson of General Meeting 192,807,662 99.19 1,577,291 0.81 194,384,953 10.89 5,568,825 8h) Deletion of Article 4 (12) of the Charter (Authorised Capital 2022/III) 192,192,444 99.04 1,854,855 0.96 194,047,299 10.87 5,907,079 9 Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022 186,522,970 97.62 4,553,443 2.38 191,076,413 10.70 8,877,965

