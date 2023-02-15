|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM
15-Feb-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
TUI AG
(TUI AG)
Result of AGM
The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 11.00am on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.
|
|
|
VOTES
FOR
|
%
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
%
|
VOTES
TOTAL
|
% of Issued
Share Capital
Voted
|
VOTES
WITHHELD
|
1
|
Financial statements as of 30 September 2022 and reports
|
No resolution required
|
2
|
Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022
|
2.1
|
Friedrich Joussen (CEO until 30 September 2022)
|
190,397,199
|
98.78
|
2,355,638
|
1.22
|
192,752,837
|
10.80
|
7,201,541
|
2.2
|
David Burling
|
190,910,982
|
99.15
|
1,640,320
|
0.85
|
192,551,302
|
10.79
|
7,403,076
|
2.3
|
Sebastian Ebel (CEO since 1 October 2022)
|
191,065,425
|
99.21
|
1,519,935
|
0.79
|
192,585,360
|
10.79
|
7,345,293
|
2.4
|
Peter Krueger
|
190,876,756
|
99.19
|
1,552,481
|
0.81
|
192,429,237
|
10.78
|
7,525,141
|
2.5
|
Sybille Reiß
|
191,010,883
|
99.18
|
1,584,735
|
0.82
|
192,595,618
|
10.79
|
7,349,492
|
2.6
|
Frank Rosenberger
|
190,870,129
|
99.13
|
1,677,871
|
0.87
|
192,548,000
|
10.79
|
7,406,378
|
3
|
Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022
|
3.1
|
Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)
|
165,772,853
|
85.90
|
27,211,809
|
14.10
|
192,984,662
|
10.81
|
6,968,326
|
3.2
|
Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)
|
188,184,327
|
97.69
|
4,446,863
|
2.31
|
192,631,190
|
10.79
|
7,323,188
|
3.3
|
Ingrid-Helen Arnold
|
188,627,787
|
97.99
|
3,867,110
|
2.01
|
192,494,897
|
10.78
|
7,459,481
|
3.4
|
Sonja Austermühle
|
188,617,134
|
98.01
|
3,830,860
|
1.99
|
192,447,994
|
10.78
|
7,502,384
|
3.5
|
Christian Baier
|
188,666,494
|
97.99
|
3,862,252
|
2.01
|
192,528,746
|
10.78
|
7,425,632
|
3.6
|
Andreas Barczewski
|
188,606,909
|
97.99
|
3,875,649
|
2.01
|
192,482,558
|
10.78
|
7,471,820
|
3.7
|
Peter Bremme
|
188,685,114
|
98.01
|
3,833,897
|
1.99
|
192,519,011
|
10.78
|
7,435,367
|
3.8
|
Dr Jutta A. Dönges
|
156,114,008
|
81.07
|
36,442,022
|
18.93
|
192,556,030
|
10.79
|
7,398,298
|
3.9
|
Prof Dr Edgar Ernst
|
156,145,679
|
81.09
|
36,418,478
|
18.91
|
192,564,157
|
10.79
|
7,389,966
|
3.10
|
Wolfgang Flintermann
|
188,659,568
|
98.03
|
3,792,643
|
1.97
|
192,452,211
|
10.78
|
7,502,167
|
3.11
|
María Garaña Corces
|
188,525,607
|
97.95
|
3,947,821
|
2.05
|
192,473,428
|
10.78
|
7,480,950
|
3.12
|
Stefan Heinemann
|
188,256,788
|
97.82
|
4,195,808
|
2.18
|
192,452,596
|
10.78
|
7,484,390
|
3.13
|
Janina Kugel
|
188,407,460
|
97.96
|
3,920,770
|
2.04
|
192,328,230
|
10.77
|
7,626,148
|
3.14
|
Vladimir Lukin
|
187,864,983
|
97.56
|
4,689,892
|
2.44
|
192,554,875
|
10.79
|
7,399,503
|
3.15
|
Coline Lucille McConville
|
188,546,696
|
97.89
|
4,061,048
|
2.11
|
192,607,744
|
10.79
|
7,346,409
|
3.16
|
Helena Murano
|
188,533,749
|
97.91
|
4,033,521
|
2.09
|
192,567,270
|
10.79
|
7,387,108
|
3.17
|
Alexey Mordashov
|
187,544,616
|
97.38
|
5,039,272
|
2.62
|
192,583,888
|
10.79
|
7,369,985
|
3.18
|
Mark Muratovic
|
187,834,524
|
97.60
|
4,628,580
|
2.40
|
192,463,104
|
10.78
|
7,490,274
|
3.19
|
Carola Schwirn
|
188,649,205
|
97.99
|
3,863,518
|
2.01
|
192,512,723
|
10.78
|
7,439,178
|
3.20
|
Anette Strempel
|
188,717,293
|
98.03
|
3,789,757
|
1.97
|
192,507,050
|
10.78
|
7,435,802
|
3.21
|
Joan Trían Riu
|
149,546,426
|
97.38
|
4,029,831
|
2.62
|
153,576,257
|
8.60
|
7,357,115
|
3.22
|
Tanja Viehl
|
188,698,539
|
98.01
|
3,825,360
|
1.99
|
192,523,899
|
10.78
|
7,430,429
|
3.23
|
Stefan Weinhofer
|
188,289,316
|
97.83
|
4,168,063
|
2.17
|
192,457,379
|
10.78
|
7,496,999
|
4
|
Appointment of the auditor
|
192,148,493
|
99.52
|
919,172
|
0.48
|
193,067,665
|
10.81
|
6,872,775
|
5
|
Resolution on the reduction of share capital by means of the redemption of three shares by the Company; amendment of the Companys Charter
|
188,931,735
|
98.24
|
3,394,523
|
1.76
|
192,326,258
|
10.77
|
7,628,120
|
6
|
Resolution on the reduction of the share capital for the purpose of allocating a portion of the share capital to the capital reserve by consolidating shares; amendment to the Companys Charter
|
188,798,955
|
98.11
|
3,630,059
|
1.89
|
192,429,014
|
10.78
|
7,525,364
|
7
|
Election of Supervisory Board members
|
7a)
|
Dr Dieter Zetsche
|
154,217,883
|
80.81
|
36,633,034
|
19.19
|
190,850,917
|
10.69
|
9,102,281
|
7b)
|
Helena Murano
|
192,658,339
|
99.11
|
1,729,441
|
0.89
|
194,387,780
|
10.89
|
5,566,598
|
7c)
|
Christian Baier
|
192,630,102
|
99.14
|
1,663,775
|
0.86
|
194,293,877
|
10.88
|
5,660,501
|
8
|
Resolution on the amendment of the Charter
|
8a)
|
Virtual General Meetings
|
175,157,091
|
90.93
|
17,478,886
|
9.07
|
192,635,977
|
10.79
|
7,318,336
|
8b)
|
Right of follow-up questions
|
193,116,075
|
99.16
|
1,630,678
|
0.84
|
194,746,753
|
10.91
|
5,207,625
|
8c)
|
Participation of Supervisory Board Members
|
186,227,871
|
96.90
|
5,962,201
|
3.10
|
192,190,072
|
10.77
|
7,764,306
|
8d)
|
Entrance tickets
|
192,391,810
|
98.99
|
1,960,189
|
1.01
|
194,351,999
|
10.89
|
5,599,401
|
8e)
|
Electronic participation
|
193,192,661
|
99.16
|
1,637,281
|
0.84
|
194,829,942
|
10.91
|
5,120,761
|
8f)
|
Postal vote
|
193,781,510
|
99.49
|
1,001,931
|
0.51
|
194,783,441
|
10.91
|
5,165,073
|
8g)
|
Chairperson of General Meeting
|
192,807,662
|
99.19
|
1,577,291
|
0.81
|
194,384,953
|
10.89
|
5,568,825
|
8h)
|
Deletion of Article 4 (12) of the Charter (Authorised Capital 2022/III)
|
192,192,444
|
99.04
|
1,854,855
|
0.96
|
194,047,299
|
10.87
|
5,907,079
|
9
|
Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022
|
186,522,970
|
97.62
|
4,553,443
|
2.38
|
191,076,413
|
10.70
|
8,877,965
General Notes:
1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or Against' a resolution.
2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.