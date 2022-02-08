|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM
08-Feb-2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST
TUI AG
("TUI AG")
Result of AGM
The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 12.00am on Tuesday 8 February 2022.
All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.
|
|
VOTES
FOR
|
%
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
%
|
VOTES
TOTAL
|
% of Issued
Share Capital
Voted
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
1
|
Presentation of financial statements as of 30 September 2021 and reports
|
No resolution required
|
2
|
Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021
|
2.1
|
Friedrich Joussen (CEO)
|
785,802,727
|
99.84
|
1,269,588
|
0.16
|
787,072,315
|
48.50
|
7,939,170
|
2.2
|
David Burling
|
787,815,612
|
99.85
|
1,175,211
|
0.15
|
788,990,823
|
48.62
|
7,283,968
|
2.3
|
Birgit Conix
|
787,767,529
|
99.85
|
1,154,648
|
0.15
|
788,922,177
|
48.61
|
7,352,614
|
2.4
|
Sebastian Ebel
|
787,843,417
|
99.85
|
1,164,604
|
0.15
|
789,008,021
|
48.62
|
7,266,770
|
2.5
|
Dr. Elke Eller
|
787,804,287
|
99.85
|
1,153,365
|
0.15
|
788,957,652
|
48.61
|
7,317,139
|
2.6
|
Peter Krueger
|
787,798,354
|
99.86
|
1,107,790
|
0.14
|
788,906,144
|
48.61
|
7,368,647
|
2.7
|
Sybille Reiss
|
787,848,702
|
99.85
|
1,162,401
|
0.15
|
789,011,103
|
48.62
|
7,263,688
|
2.8
|
Frank Rosenberger
|
787,715,380
|
99.84
|
1,239,771
|
0.16
|
788,955,151
|
48.61
|
7,319,640
|
3
|
Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021
|
3.1
|
Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)
|
750,752,600
|
95.10
|
38,712,355
|
4.90
|
789,464,955
|
48.64
|
6,808,336
|
3.2
|
Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)
|
785,113,247
|
99.55
|
3,564,166
|
0.45
|
788,677,413
|
48.60
|
7,597,378
|
3.3
|
Peter Long (Deputy Chairman)
|
785,947,376
|
99.58
|
3,351,247
|
0.42
|
789,298,623
|
48.63
|
6,976,168
|
3.4
|
Ingrid-Helen Arnold
|
785,983,618
|
99.60
|
3,189,050
|
0.40
|
789,172,668
|
48.63
|
7,102,123
|
3.5
|
Andreas Barczewski
|
785,850,110
|
99.57
|
3,386,667
|
0.43
|
789,236,777
|
48.63
|
7,038,014
|
3.6
|
Peter Bremme
|
785,819,493
|
99.56
|
3,455,998
|
0.44
|
789,275,491
|
48.63
|
6,999,240
|
3.7
|
Dr. Jutta A. Dönges
|
757,915,135
|
96.03
|
31,347,125
|
3.97
|
789,262,260
|
48.63
|
7,012,146
|
3.8
|
Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst
|
751,282,660
|
95.19
|
37,997,299
|
4.81
|
789,279,959
|
48.63
|
6,994,832
|
3.9
|
Wolfgang Flintermann
|
785,781,579
|
99.56
|
3,497,219
|
0.44
|
789,278,798
|
48.63
|
6,995,993
|
3.10
|
María Garaña Corces
|
786,080,192
|
99.59
|
3,258,854
|
0.41
|
789,339,046
|
48.64
|
6,935,745
|
3.11
|
Angelika Gifford
|
786,044,276
|
99.59
|
3,211,501
|
0.41
|
789,255,777
|
48.63
|
7,019,014
|
3.12
|
Stefan Heinemann
|
785,851,122
|
99.56
|
3,442,049
|
0.44
|
789,293,171
|
48.63
|
6,964,694
|
3.13
|
Dr. Dierk Hirschel
|
786,032,689
|
99.59
|
3,214,374
|
0.41
|
789,247,063
|
48.63
|
7,027,728
|
3.14
|
Janina Kugel
|
786,057,683
|
99.59
|
3,232,447
|
0.41
|
789,290,130
|
48.63
|
6,984,661
|
3.15
|
Vladimir Lukin
|
723,354,243
|
91.65
|
65,906,904
|
8.35
|
789,261,147
|
48.63
|
7,013,644
|
3.16
|
Coline McConville
|
786,001,357
|
99.58
|
3,306,458
|
0.42
|
789,307,815
|
48.64
|
6,966,976
|
3.17
|
Alexey Mordashov
|
206,062,544
|
86.76
|
31,459,123
|
13.24
|
237,521,667
|
14.64
|
6,961,152
|
3.18
|
Mark Muratovic
|
785,727,527
|
99.55
|
3,583,946
|
0.45
|
789,311,473
|
48.64
|
6,963,318
|
3.19
|
Michael Pönipp
|
785,999,737
|
99.59
|
3,225,622
|
0.41
|
789,225,359
|
48.63
|
7,049,432
|
3.20
|
Carola Schwirn
|
785,777,083
|
99.56
|
3,443,935
|
0.44
|
789,221,018
|
48.63
|
7,053,773
|
3.21
|
Anette Strempel
|
785,784,357
|
99.56
|
3,474,727
|
0.44
|
789,259,084
|
48.63
|
7,003,332
|
3.22
|
Joan Trían Riu
|
739,735,251
|
98.59
|
10,547,825
|
1.41
|
750,283,076
|
46.23
|
45,991,715
|
3.23
|
Tanja Viehl
|
785,824,124
|
99.57
|
3,426,542
|
0.43
|
789,250,666
|
48.63
|
7,024,125
|
3.24
|
Stefan Weinhofer
|
785,822,781
|
99.57
|
3,431,580
|
0.43
|
789,254,361
|
48.63
|
7,020,430
|
4
|
Appointment of the auditor
|
789,410,406
|
99.67
|
2,608,049
|
0.33
|
792,018,455
|
48.80
|
4,252,746
|
5
|
New authorised capital pursuant to new article 4(5) of the Charter
|
752,201,525
|
95.01
|
39,477,321
|
4.99
|
791,678,846
|
48.78
|
4,589,013
|
6
|
New authorised capital pursuant to new article 4(7) of the Charter
|
782,994,524
|
98.90
|
8,743,021
|
1.10
|
791,737,545
|
48.78
|
4,536,314
|
7
|
Authorisation for convertible bonds/bonds with warrants and new conditional capital pursuant to new article 4(10) of the Charter
|
781,347,689
|
98.69
|
10,338,979
|
1.31
|
791,686,668
|
48.78
|
4,587,191
|
8
|
New conditional capital pursuant to new article
4(11) of the Charter
|
724,268,077
|
91.49
|
67,362,959
|
8.51
|
791,631,036
|
48.78
|
4,643,755
|
9
|
New authorised capital pursuant to new article 4(12) of the Charter for the repayment of the silent participation of the ESF
|
779,162,567
|
98.42
|
12,536,565
|
1.58
|
791,699,132
|
48.78
|
4,575,659
|
10
|
Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021
|
781,179,573
|
98.72
|
10,089,205
|
1.28
|
791,268,778
|
48.76
|
5,003,858
|
11
|
Approval of profit transfer agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
Approval of profit transfer agreement between TUI AG and DEFAG Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH I.
|
790,735,060
|
99.87
|
1,010,214
|
0.13
|
791,745,274
|
48.79
|
4,529,517
|
11.2
|
Approval of profit transfer agreement between TUI AG and DEFAG Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH III
|
790,680,063
|
99.88
|
968,368
|
0.12
|
791,648,431
|
48.78
|
4,626,360
General Notes:
1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.