TUI AG: Result of AGM

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM

08-Feb-2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

("TUI AG")

 

Result of AGM

The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 12.00am on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VOTES
FOR

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES AGAINST

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES
TOTAL

% of Issued

Share Capital

Voted

 

 

 

VOTES WITHHELD

1
Presentation of financial statements as of 30 September 2021 and reports

No resolution required

2

Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021

2.1

Friedrich Joussen (CEO)

785,802,727

99.84

1,269,588

0.16

787,072,315

48.50

7,939,170

2.2

David Burling

787,815,612

99.85

1,175,211

0.15

788,990,823

48.62

7,283,968

2.3

Birgit Conix

787,767,529

99.85

1,154,648

0.15

788,922,177

48.61

7,352,614

2.4

Sebastian Ebel

787,843,417

99.85

1,164,604

0.15

789,008,021

48.62

7,266,770

2.5

Dr. Elke Eller

787,804,287

99.85

1,153,365

0.15

788,957,652

48.61

7,317,139

2.6

Peter Krueger

787,798,354

99.86

1,107,790

0.14

788,906,144

48.61

7,368,647

2.7

Sybille Reiss

787,848,702

99.85

1,162,401

0.15

789,011,103

48.62

7,263,688

2.8

Frank Rosenberger

787,715,380

99.84

1,239,771

0.16

788,955,151

48.61

7,319,640

3

Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021

3.1

Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)

750,752,600

95.10

38,712,355

4.90

789,464,955

48.64

6,808,336

3.2

Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)

785,113,247

99.55

3,564,166

0.45

788,677,413

48.60

7,597,378

3.3

Peter Long (Deputy Chairman)

785,947,376

99.58

3,351,247

0.42

789,298,623

48.63

6,976,168

3.4

Ingrid-Helen Arnold

785,983,618

99.60

3,189,050

0.40

789,172,668

48.63

7,102,123

3.5

Andreas Barczewski

785,850,110

99.57

3,386,667

0.43

789,236,777

48.63

7,038,014

3.6

Peter Bremme

785,819,493

99.56

3,455,998

0.44

789,275,491

48.63

6,999,240

3.7

Dr. Jutta A. Dönges

757,915,135

96.03

31,347,125

3.97

789,262,260

48.63

7,012,146

3.8

Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst

751,282,660

95.19

37,997,299

4.81

789,279,959

48.63

6,994,832

3.9

Wolfgang Flintermann

785,781,579

99.56

3,497,219

0.44

789,278,798

48.63

6,995,993

3.10

María Garaña Corces

786,080,192

99.59

3,258,854

0.41

789,339,046

48.64

6,935,745

3.11

Angelika Gifford

786,044,276

99.59

3,211,501

0.41

789,255,777

48.63

7,019,014

3.12

Stefan Heinemann

785,851,122

99.56

3,442,049

0.44

789,293,171

48.63

6,964,694

3.13

Dr. Dierk Hirschel

786,032,689

99.59

3,214,374

0.41

789,247,063

48.63

7,027,728

3.14

Janina Kugel

786,057,683

99.59

3,232,447

0.41

789,290,130

48.63

6,984,661

3.15

Vladimir Lukin

723,354,243

91.65

65,906,904

8.35

789,261,147

48.63

7,013,644

3.16

Coline McConville

786,001,357

99.58

3,306,458

0.42

789,307,815

48.64

6,966,976

3.17

Alexey Mordashov

206,062,544

86.76

31,459,123

13.24

237,521,667

14.64

6,961,152

3.18

Mark Muratovic

785,727,527

99.55

3,583,946

0.45

789,311,473

48.64

6,963,318

3.19

Michael Pönipp

785,999,737

99.59

3,225,622

0.41

789,225,359

48.63

7,049,432

3.20

Carola Schwirn

785,777,083

99.56

3,443,935

0.44

789,221,018

48.63

7,053,773

3.21

Anette Strempel

785,784,357

99.56

3,474,727

0.44

789,259,084

48.63

7,003,332

3.22

Joan Trían Riu

739,735,251

98.59

10,547,825

1.41

750,283,076

46.23

45,991,715

3.23

Tanja Viehl

785,824,124

99.57

3,426,542

0.43

789,250,666

48.63

7,024,125

3.24

Stefan Weinhofer

785,822,781

99.57

3,431,580

0.43

789,254,361

48.63

7,020,430

4

Appointment of the auditor

789,410,406

99.67

2,608,049

0.33

792,018,455

48.80

4,252,746

5

New authorised capital pursuant to new article 4(5) of the Charter

752,201,525

95.01

39,477,321

4.99

791,678,846

48.78

4,589,013

6

New authorised capital pursuant to new article 4(7) of the Charter

782,994,524

98.90

8,743,021

1.10

791,737,545

48.78

4,536,314

7

Authorisation for convertible bonds/bonds with warrants and new conditional capital pursuant to new article 4(10) of the Charter

781,347,689

98.69

10,338,979

1.31

791,686,668

48.78

4,587,191

8

 

New conditional capital pursuant to new article
4(11) of the Charter

724,268,077

91.49

67,362,959

8.51

791,631,036

48.78

4,643,755

 

9

 

New authorised capital pursuant to new article 4(12) of the Charter for the repayment of the silent participation of the ESF

779,162,567

98.42

12,536,565

1.58

791,699,132

48.78

4,575,659

10

Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021

781,179,573

98.72

10,089,205

1.28

791,268,778

48.76

5,003,858

11

 

Approval of profit transfer agreements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.1

 

Approval of profit transfer agreement between TUI AG and DEFAG Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH I.

790,735,060

99.87

1,010,214

0.13

791,745,274

48.79

4,529,517

11.2

 

Approval of profit transfer agreement between TUI AG and DEFAG Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH III

790,680,063

99.88

968,368

0.12

791,648,431

48.78

4,626,360


 

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

  

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 141741
EQS News ID: 1278129

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

