Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'355 -0.8%  SPI 14'802 -0.6%  Dow 38'488 0.1%  DAX 16'910 -0.4%  Euro 0.9309 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'652 -0.2%  Gold 2'053 0.8%  Bitcoin 37'133 0.4%  Dollar 0.8574 -0.5%  Öl 82.0 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528ABB1222171
Top News
Paramount-Aktie gesucht: Hinweise auf Bieterkampf um Paramount
AMD-Aktie unter Druck: Ausblick von AMD verfehlt Erwartungen
Biogen-Aktie fester: Biogen forscht nicht mehr weiter an Alzheimer-Wirkstoff
Walmart-Aktien springt an: Walmart will Aktiensplit umsetzen
Reddit-Aktie kommt: Investoren scheinen Reddit bei Börsengang zu dieser Bewertung zu empfehlen
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

TUI Aktie [Valor: 125205291 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.01.2024 16:38:16

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero TUI-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

TUI
5.95 CHF -2.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31-Jan-2024 / 16:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jan 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.26 % 6.03 % 6.29 % 507431033
Previous notification 0.40 % 5.76 % 6.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 1328715 0 % 0.26 %
Total 1328715 0.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 11564813 2.28 %
Right Of Use Open 1865872 0.37 %
Convertible Bond 16.04.2028 944857 0.19 %
Call Warrant 19.12.2025 669724 0.13 %
Call Option 20.09.2024 6340000 1.25 %
    Total 21385266 4.21 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 456895 0.09 %
Swap 23.01.2034 Cash 1595350 0.31 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physical 7160200 1.41 %
      Total 9212445 1.82 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5.14 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Jan 2024


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 300919
EQS News ID: 1827451

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827451&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TUI AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TUI AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10.01.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
03.01.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.12.23 TUI Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.12.23 TUI Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.12.23 TUI Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
09:52 SMI-Anleger in Lauerstellung
09:15 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
07:21 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues Jahreshoch, aber…
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Quiet metals
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
30.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
30.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
30.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'860.46 19.66 2VSSMU
Short 12'111.44 13.74 BXSSMU
Short 12'546.02 8.98 2WSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'357.14 31.01.2024 16:32:30
Long 10'909.10 18.69 SSRM2U
Long 10'690.62 13.91 SSQMTU
Long 10'237.99 8.94 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TUI AG 5.51 -0.27% TUI AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
VAT-Aktie, Meyer Burger-Aktie & Co. im Sinkflug: Was hinter dem Abverkauf von Schweizer Small- und Midcap-Aktien stecken könnte
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
Microsoft-Aktie verliert: Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn dank KI-Hype und Cloud-Boom
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Novartis-Aktie schwach: Novartis profitiert von Sandoz-Abspaltung - Gewinnsprung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verliert am Mittwochvormittag kräftig
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinig -- SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Bernstein-Analysten sehen grosse Kurs-Chancen bei diesen Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit