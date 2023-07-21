Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'216 0.1%  SPI 14'770 0.1%  Dow 35'313 0.3%  DAX 16'173 -0.2%  Euro 0.9624 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'388 0.3%  Gold 1'960 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'848 0.1%  Dollar 0.8650 -0.1%  Öl 80.2 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Top News
Säule-3a-Vergleich: Die besten Anbieter zur gebundenen Vorsorge im Test
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Idorsia zieht mit Entlassungen und Kosteneinsparungen Reissleine
Dreht die US-Notenbank Fed trotz rückläufiger Inflation erneut an der Zinsschraube?
VW-Aktie etwas stärker: Moody's bekräftigt Rating für Volkswagen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
TUI Aktie [Valor: 125205291 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.07.2023 16:56:33

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI
6.78 CHF 2.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21-Jul-2023 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jul 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.95 % 1.62 % 4.57 % 507431033
Previous notification 3.01 % 1.61 % 4.62 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 14987651 0 % 2.95 %
Total 14987651 2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 3721794 0.73 %
Right of use over shares At any time 372035 0.07 %
Long Call Option 15/12/2023- 20/06/2025 615974 0.12 %
    Total 4709803 0.93 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2) 16/04/2028 27/05/2021-30/03/2028 Physical 1567262 0.31 %
Short Put Option 15/12/2023 -18/12/2026 Physical 1909885 0.38 %
Right of use over Convertibles At any time Physical 10369 0 %
      Total 3487516 0.69 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Jul 2023


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 259477
EQS News ID: 1685941

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685941&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TUI AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TUI AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
05.07.23 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.06.23 TUI Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.05.23 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
12.05.23 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.05.23 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Why invest in Private Equity? How can you invest in Private Equity and how are the investment possibilities structured.
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:13 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
11:30 DAX 40: Abwarten und Tee trinken - Anleger fiebern Notenbanksitzungen entgegen
09:31 Marktüberblick: SAP im Fokus
07:00 How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:09 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vorerst seitwärts
20.07.23 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
20.07.23 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'616.72 19.96 BTSSMU
Short 11'874.75 13.63 6SSMPU
Short 12'309.62 8.87 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'216.03 21.07.2023 17:05:32
Long 10'733.09 19.96 XDSSMU
Long 10'468.51 13.63 V4SSMU
Long 10'020.37 8.87 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TUI AG 6.11 -0.33% TUI AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB macht im zweiten Quartal mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Idorsia trennt sich von Asien-Geschäft
UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan im ersten Halbjahr 2023 mit Umsatzrückgang
Darum dürfte der Schweizer Franken auch in Zukunft stark bleiben
Cembra Money Bank-Aktie fällt: Cembra Money Bank erleidet im Halbjahr Gewinnrückgang
Tesla-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie tiefrot
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Rieter-Aktie stabil: Umsatz deutlich angestiegen - Grösserer Stellenabbau geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit