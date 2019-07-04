<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.07.2019 18:08:07

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04-Jul-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notifying Party: KN-Holding Limited Liability Company, Cherepovets, Russian Federation
Issuer: TUI AG, Hannover, Germany
 
On 21 June 2019, the Notifying Party notified the Issuer and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) pursuant to Section 33 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz; WpHG) that its voting rights in the Issuer exceeded the threshold of 20% on June 20, 2019 and amounted to 24.99 % (this corresponds to 146,963,612 voting rights) in the Issuer as per this date.
 
Against this background, the Notifying Party hereby notified the Issuer on 4 July 2019 pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the following:

I. Aims Underlying the Acquisition of the Voting Rights (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)
  1. The investment is aimed at implementing strategic objectives.
  2. If market conditions permit and depending on the development of the share price, the Notifying Party may decide to acquire further voting rights in the Issuer within the next twelve months by means of an acquisition or by any other means.
  3. The Notifying Party does not intend to exert an influence on the composition of the Issuer's administration, management board or supervisory board, other than by exercising the voting rights held by Unifirm Limited in the ordinary course of elections of members of the supervisory board in the general meeting.
  4. The Notifying Party does not pursue a material change in the Issuer's capital structure, including as regards the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

II.Origin of the Funds Used (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)

The Notifying Party used its own funds in order to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 12422
EQS News ID: 836599

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836599&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu TUImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TUImehr Analysen

13.12.18 TUI Sell UBS AG
11.08.17 TUI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold: “Buy the rumour, sell the fact”
09:16
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
09:07
Weekly-Hits: Solactive 3D Printing Index & Sportartikelhersteller
08:51
SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TUI 9.30 3.86% TUI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB