TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04-Jul-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Issuer: TUI AG, Hannover, Germany



On 21 June 2019, the Notifying Party notified the Issuer and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) pursuant to Section 33 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz; WpHG) that its voting rights in the Issuer exceeded the threshold of 20% on June 20, 2019 and amounted to 24.99 % (this corresponds to 146,963,612 voting rights) in the Issuer as per this date.



Against this background, the Notifying Party hereby notified the Issuer on 4 July 2019 pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the following:



I. Aims Underlying the Acquisition of the Voting Rights (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG) The investment is aimed at implementing strategic objectives. If market conditions permit and depending on the development of the share price, the Notifying Party may decide to acquire further voting rights in the Issuer within the next twelve months by means of an acquisition or by any other means. The Notifying Party does not intend to exert an influence on the composition of the Issuer's administration, management board or supervisory board, other than by exercising the voting rights held by Unifirm Limited in the ordinary course of elections of members of the supervisory board in the general meeting. The Notifying Party does not pursue a material change in the Issuer's capital structure, including as regards the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

​II.Origin of the Funds Used (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)



