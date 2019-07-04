Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
04.07.2019 18:08:07
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
TUI AG (TUI)
Notifying Party: KN-Holding Limited Liability Company, Cherepovets, Russian Federation
Issuer: TUI AG, Hannover, Germany
On 21 June 2019, the Notifying Party notified the Issuer and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) pursuant to Section 33 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz; WpHG) that its voting rights in the Issuer exceeded the threshold of 20% on June 20, 2019 and amounted to 24.99 % (this corresponds to 146,963,612 voting rights) in the Issuer as per this date.
Against this background, the Notifying Party hereby notified the Issuer on 4 July 2019 pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the following:
I. Aims Underlying the Acquisition of the Voting Rights (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)
II.Origin of the Funds Used (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)
The Notifying Party used its own funds in order to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.
