TUI Aktie
27.09.2023 11:07:50

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27-Sep-2023 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helmut Reiner Sebastian
Last name(s): Ebel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.99 EUR 49,900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.9900 EUR 49,900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2023-09-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 274346
EQS News ID: 1735773

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

