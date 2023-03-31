SMI 11'100 0.6%  SPI 14'532 0.6%  Dow 32'859 0.4%  DAX 15'595 0.5%  Euro 0.9973 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'307 0.5%  Gold 1'981 0.1%  Bitcoin 25'597 0.0%  Dollar 0.9178 0.4%  Öl 79.6 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Wasserstoff als Energiequelle: Sauberes Gas liegt im Trend
Darum gibt der Euro leicht nach - Franken leicht tiefer zu Euro und US-Dollar
Vontobel-Aktie steigt: Vontobel vermeldet Nettoneugeld-Zufluss
Auswirkungen des Streiks am Flughafen London Heathrow noch unklar
Schlatter-Aktie gefragt: Schlatter mit weniger Gewinn 2022, dafür wieder Dividende
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
TUI Aktie [Valor: 125205291 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.03.2023 12:56:42

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI
7.25 CHF -3.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31-March-2023 / 12:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sybille
Last name(s): Reiß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000TUAG1E4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 904 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2023-03-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 234233
EQS News ID: 1598567

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598567&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TUI AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten