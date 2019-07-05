Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
05.07.2019 15:12:41
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
TUI AG (TUI)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|12515
|EQS News ID:
|837107
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
