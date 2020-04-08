08.04.2020 00:45:00

TUFN DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.; Investors with Large Losses Should Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Tufin's April 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tufin investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Tufin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1801.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin's customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin's business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 5, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1801.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tufn-deadline-notice-rosen-a-top-law-firm-files-first-federal-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-tufin-software-technologies-ltd-investors-with-large-losses-should-contact-the-firm-301037048.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.39
6.23 %
CieFinRichemont 55.24
5.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 336.30
4.34 %
Givaudan 3'138.00
4.11 %
Swiss Re 76.82
3.75 %
SGS 2'248.00
0.90 %
Nestle 103.90
-0.06 %
Novartis 82.80
-0.60 %
Alcon 49.96
-2.23 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-3.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Gold vor neuen Hochs
07.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.04.20
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
07.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
07.04.20
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zeitweise mit +40%: Studie mit Aviptadil zum Einsatz gegen Covid-19 gestartet
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Schweizer Konzerne in der Corona-Krise: Sind jetzt die Dividenden in Gefahr?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street brach ihre Erholungsrally ab. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB