Tufin’s Chief Technology Officer to Present at SecurityWeek’s Cloud Security Summit

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Reuven Harrison, will host a speaking session entitled "Securing Cloud Requires Network Policy and Segmentation” at SecurityWeek’s Cloud Security Summit, taking place virtually on August 13 at 1:45pm ET.

Similar to on-premises network segmentation, where assets are segmented by VLANs and network zones to reduce the attack surface, cloud environments need to be segmented as well to ensure security and prevent data breaches. While the principle holds, traditional practices of network segmentation may not equally apply to cloud environments, and a new approach and tools are required.

In his talk, Reuven will discuss how cloud-native security policies can be established, monitored, and managed at scale across multi and hybrid-cloud environments to achieve segmentation and zero trust security posture in public cloud and Kubernetes based workload environments.

Topics covered in this session will include:

Gaining visibility into cloud security posture (what talks to what, who talks to whom)

Establishing security policies

Monitor compliance of policies continuously in the DevOps pipeline and alerting

Cloud-native automation for security solutions – the key imperative

As enterprises adopt cloud-based services to leverage benefits such as scalability, increased efficiency, and as cost savings, security has remained a top concern. SecurityWeek’s Cloud Security Summit will help organizations learn how to utilize tools, controls, and design models needed to properly secure cloud environments. Attendees will be able to interact with leading solution providers and other end users facing similar challenges in securing a variety of cloud deployments.

