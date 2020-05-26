Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 15:13:00

Tucows welcomes Corinne Schmid VP Marketing, Domains

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) is pleased to welcome Corinne Schmid to lead the way as VP of Marketing on its foundational domains businesses.

Corinne Schmid, VP of Marketing for Domains at Tucows

Schmid will take the reins on marketing and demand generation efforts for all businesses under the Tucows wholesale domains umbrella including OpenSRS, Enom and Ascio. Combined, these businesses represent some 24 million domain names registered to individuals and businesses all around the world.

Schmid will lead a world-class brand marketing team in finding new ways to create demand and new opportunities to build value for Tucows' network of 36,000 reseller partners. These resellers comprise website builder brands, web hosts, ISPs, design agencies and more.

"We are thrilled to have Corinne join Tucows as an established leader in the cloud and SaaS space," said David Woroch, Executive Vice President, Domains. "She's not only a gifted marketer and leader, but she's also the perfect person to take the Tucows wholesale domains business on stage as a noted speaker and evangelist."

Before joining Tucows, Schmid made her impact felt building marketing practices in various leadership roles. As VP, Marketing for Domains at Tucows, she'll hire to build an even stronger marketing function and team for the wholesale domains businesses. She'll own demand generation, product marketing and sales enablement to build the marketing-generated pipeline and to optimize the lead-to-revenue-management process.

With 25 years of experience leading marketing and other efforts in business to business software, software as a service (SaaS) and cloud deployment, Schmid is uniquely positioned to evangelize and drive Tucows' wholesale domains business forward.
As detailed at workattucows.com, Tucows continues to hire at all levels of the company through the downturn. Likewise, Tucows continues to attract world-class talent, as demonstrated by this and other recent executive hires.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com), Enom (http://www.enom.com) and Ascio (http://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (http://tucows.com).

 

Media contact:

Tucows investor contact 



Andrew Moore-Crispin

Lawrence Chamberlain

416-535-0123 x1316

416-519-4196

press@tucows.com

lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

 

Tucows logo - Blue (PRNewsfoto/Tucows)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucows-welcomes-corinne-schmid-vp-marketing-domains-301064476.html

SOURCE Tucows

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
7.26 %
Swiss Re 66.16
4.88 %
The Swatch Grp 189.50
4.49 %
CieFinRichemont 55.78
4.26 %
UBS Group 9.93
3.03 %
Roche Hldg G 345.15
-1.10 %
Nestle 102.62
-1.16 %
Sika 177.35
-1.17 %
Novartis 82.11
-1.20 %
Lonza Grp 488.30
-2.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:37
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Europäischer Barriere
08:36
Konjunkturoptimismus beflügelt SMI
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
25.05.20
Impact of Negative Rates on Currencies and Credit Flow
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Kühne+Nagel-Grossaktionär rechnet mit tiefgreifendem Stellenabbau
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX mit Aufschlag -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen
Rückzahlung der Lufthansa-Hilfen bei Rückkehr in Gewinnzone
TUI schliesst eigenen weiteren Hilfsantrag nicht aus - TUI-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX mit Aufschlag -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas leichter, während sich der deutsche Leitindex fester präsentiert. An den US-Börsen stehen die Zeichen vorbörslich auf Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB