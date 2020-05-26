Tucows welcomes Corinne Schmid VP Marketing, Domains

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) is pleased to welcome Corinne Schmid to lead the way as VP of Marketing on its foundational domains businesses.

Schmid will take the reins on marketing and demand generation efforts for all businesses under the Tucows wholesale domains umbrella including OpenSRS, Enom and Ascio. Combined, these businesses represent some 24 million domain names registered to individuals and businesses all around the world.

Schmid will lead a world-class brand marketing team in finding new ways to create demand and new opportunities to build value for Tucows' network of 36,000 reseller partners. These resellers comprise website builder brands, web hosts, ISPs, design agencies and more.

"We are thrilled to have Corinne join Tucows as an established leader in the cloud and SaaS space," said David Woroch, Executive Vice President, Domains. "She's not only a gifted marketer and leader, but she's also the perfect person to take the Tucows wholesale domains business on stage as a noted speaker and evangelist."

Before joining Tucows, Schmid made her impact felt building marketing practices in various leadership roles. As VP, Marketing for Domains at Tucows, she'll hire to build an even stronger marketing function and team for the wholesale domains businesses. She'll own demand generation, product marketing and sales enablement to build the marketing-generated pipeline and to optimize the lead-to-revenue-management process.

With 25 years of experience leading marketing and other efforts in business to business software, software as a service (SaaS) and cloud deployment, Schmid is uniquely positioned to evangelize and drive Tucows' wholesale domains business forward.

As detailed at workattucows.com , Tucows continues to hire at all levels of the company through the downturn. Likewise, Tucows continues to attract world-class talent, as demonstrated by this and other recent executive hires.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com), Enom (http://www.enom.com) and Ascio (http://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (http://tucows.com).

