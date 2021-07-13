SMI 12’082 0.8%  SPI 15’530 0.8%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’791 0.7%  Euro 1.0852 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’093 0.6%  Gold 1’807 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’048 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 75.3 0.2% 
Tucker Powersports Launches New Product Collection for Snowmobile Owners and Winter Sports Fans

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced the launch of the Tucker Snow product line, which offers apparel, accessories, vehicle parts, tools and snow sports equipment to Tucker dealers. This product collection marks Tucker's return to the distribution of winter sports products and the parts and accessories needed to repair and maintain snowmobiles.

Over 1200 of Tucker's current dealer customers sell snowmobiles, UTV's and other winter powersports products. The new program from Tucker help dealers expand their offerings to include winter apparel, snow helmets, replacement parts, lubricants, trailering needs and thousands of suspension, engine and drivetrain components for both competition and casual winter sports. In addition, the product line includes snowshoes, toboggans, sleds and other items for non-powered winter fun.

A significant portion of the Tucker Snow catalog is dedicated to a large selection of parts and service items for hundreds of models of snowmobiles from Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski-Doo and Yamaha. The offering includes both OEM replacement parts and performance upgrades.

Notable brands that are included in the catalog and are new to Tucker are Motorfist, Woody's, CA Pro Skis, Zox Snow Helmets, Sportstuff and Yukon Charlie's. The other brands in the Tucker Snow collection are familiar to Tucker dealers, including 100%, Quantum, Motion Pro, NGK, Cruz Tools and Yuasa Battery.

The 2021 Tucker Snow catalog was shared digitally with Tucker dealers today.

About Tucker Powersports
Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

﻿

